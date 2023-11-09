Hillary Clinton Delivers Chilling Hitler Warning Over Trump: 'Take Him At His Word'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is warning that a second presidency for Donald Trump could doom the nation.

“I think it would be the end of our country as we know it,” Clinton said on “The View” on Wednesday. “And I don’t say that lightly.”

Clinton said she “hated” losing to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but wanted to give him a chance.

“I tried really hard and then literally from his inauguration on it was nothing but accusing people of things, making up facts ― denying the size of the crowd at his inauguration,” she said. “Everything I worried about, I saw unfolding.”

She said Trump was “somewhat restrained” during his presidency because at least some of the people he hired stood up to him.

That won’t be the case if he wins in 2024.

“The wreckage is almost unimaginable,” she said.

Clinton warned of leaders in other nations who take power via an election, but then eliminate elections, their opposition and a free press.

“Hitler was duly elected, right?” she pointed out.

She said leaders with those types of dictatorial tendencies don’t usually telegraph them.

That’s not the case with Trump.

“Trump is telling us what he intends to do,” she said. “Take him at his word. The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values.”

See more of her conversation on “The View” below: