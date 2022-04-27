Hillary Clinton garners applause at Albright funeral

Storyful
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres travelled to Moscow on Tuesday, April 26, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.Following a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Guterres called for evacuations from Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces and civilians are surrounded at the massive Azovstal steel plant.This video, released by the Kremlin on Tuesday, shows Guterres and Putin meeting over a long table at the Kremlin in Moscow. Guterres’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, later said that Putin had “agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.” Credit: Kremlin via Storyful