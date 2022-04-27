Hillary Clinton garners applause at Albright funeral

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. leaders past and present praised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright as a fighter against fascism and a champion of women on Wednesday at a funeral service honoring her life and legacy as the first woman to serve as the United States' top diplomat. President Joe Biden called Albright a "force of nature" who changed the tide of history and said she was a big reason why the NATO alliance -- which he has rallied to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion -- is strong and galvanized today. Albright, who served as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, died last month of cancer at age 84.