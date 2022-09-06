Hillary Clinton hits back against comparisons to Trump’s handling of classified docs

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday hit back at comparisons between her use of a private email server while secretary of State and former President Trump’s handling of classified documents found when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…” Clinton said in a Twitter thread, referring to scrutiny she has faced since her 2016 presidential bid, when then-candidate Trump and other Republicans made it a focus of their campaign against her.

“[Former FBI Director James] Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. That’s right: ZERO,” Clinton wrote.

“By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started,” Clinton wrote.

Newly unsealed records show FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents at the Palm Beach, Fla., resort during the early August search, as well as dozens of empty folders marked as classified.

Trump’s possession of the documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving office has raised questions about potential violations of the Presidential Records Act, which requires such records be preserved and turned over to the National Archives.

“As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again,” Clinton wrote on Tuesday.

She knocked the GOP’s references to the “Clinton Standard,” the argument now touted by a number of Republicans that because Clinton didn’t face prosecution for her handling of documents, Trump shouldn’t either.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote on Twitter last week, “Democrats and the FBI created the Hillary Clinton standard for non-prosecution of mishandling classified information. Will Donald Trump be held to a different standard?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned in a Fox News appearance that “if there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets.”

After news of the FBI’s search, Clinton touted “But Her Emails” merchandise, poking fun at the former president.

