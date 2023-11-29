Hillary Clinton jabs Trump on abortion: ‘He thinks women are going to fall for this?’

Hillary Clinton took a shot at former President Trump on Wednesday over a report suggesting that he and his campaign believe the Republican can present himself as being in the middle on the issue of abortion.

“He thinks women are going to fall for this?” Clinton said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who were part of the majority that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022.

Rolling Stone, in a story published Sunday, reported there are plans underway in Trump’s campaign to brand the former president on the issue of abortion in a way that will be acceptable to voters in both parties. The piece said Trump believes he can run as a moderate on the issue.

Republicans have struggled to navigate the issue of abortion since the Supreme Court decision.

A number of Democratic victories in races across the country have been attributed to the issue of abortion.

Some Republicans, such as former presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), have backed national restrictions on abortion.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who trails Trump in the GOP race but who has been rising in polls, argues the party must shift away from unrealistic proposals and seek ways to not turn off voters on abortion.

Trump has avoided questions on whether he would sign national restrictions on abortion into law, and argued the six-week abortion ban in Florida that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed was “a terrible thing.”

Some of Trump’s comments have drawn criticism from staunch anti-abortion groups critical in GOP primaries.

That said, Trump at times has touted his Supreme Court nominations in the context of the Roe reversal, and he is far-and-away the polling leader in the GOP race.

Democrats are targeting Trump on abortion.

“There is no ‘vagueness’ or ‘middle ground of sorts’ about Donald Trump’s position on abortion. Take his word for it: he was ‘proud’ to overturn Roe v. Wade; he’s advocated for ‘some form of punishment’ for women who have an abortion; and has promised to ‘lead the charge’ in getting a national abortion ban passed. He’s even running ads – right this second – bragging about his role in overturning Roe,” President Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement earlier this month.

“He is the reason Republican politicians across the country have implemented bans without exceptions for rape or incest,” she continued. “We agree with Donald Trump on one thing: no one has done more to rip away women’s freedoms than he has.”

