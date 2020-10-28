Hillary Clinton joins Electoral College 4 years after it cost her the presidency: 'Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe'

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the 2016 presidential election because of the Electoral College. This year, she is slated to be a participant in that system.

The Electoral College is comprised of 538 delegates: People who cast the votes that formally elect the president. It's a system that tends to give smaller states a larger voice in the process of electing the president, and one that Clinton has publicly opposed in the past.

This year, Clinton is listed by New York State Board of Elections as one of 29 Democratic electors for the state. If Joe Biden wins the popular vote in New York, Clinton and the 28 other electors will vote for him to be the next president.

"Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York ... I can't wait," Clinton said in an interview aired on SiriusXM Progress. The Democratic candidate for president has carried New York for the past eight presidential elections, according to 270towin.com.

The Electoral College can pick a president who got fewer votes: Here's why and how.

New York has taken steps to move away from the Electoral College: The state is part of the National Popular Vote Compact. If enough states sign on to this effort, the Electoral College will chose the candidate who wins the national popular vote.

Earlier this week, Clinton weighed in on the 2020 election, saying the thought of a second term with President Donald Trump makes her "literally sick to my stomach."

"I can't entertain the idea of him winning, so let's just preface it by that," Clinton told Kara Swisher, as a guest on Swisher's New York Times Opinion podcast.

"It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership ... The list goes on," she said.

Contributing: Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Josh Peter, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Electoral College: Hillary Clinton to be New York state elector