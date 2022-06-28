Hillary Clinton on what Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion could mean
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke with “CBS Mornings” about the Supreme Court's monumental abortion ruling and why it could lead to other decisions being turned back.
A profanity-laced comment made over the weekend by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the expense of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, garnered mixed reactions across the city.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyROME—Money may not buy happiness, but it does by property, and Bill Gates, who was recently rebuffed in his bid to buy the historic Danieli hotel in Venice has now settled on one of the best addresses in Rome to build the city’s first six-star hotel, according to purchase records filed with Rome’s City Hall.The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts group that Gates controls through Cascade Investment LLC, along with billionaire Saudi investor
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected another Bayer AG bid to dismiss litigation alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant tries to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. The justices turned away a Bayer appeal and left in place a lower court decision upholding an $87 million judgment awarded in a lawsuit in California to Alberta and Alva Pilliod, who were diagnosed with cancer after spraying Roundup for more than three decades. The Supreme Court on June 21 rejected a Bayer appeal in a different Roundup case.
The Scion Asset Management boss dismissed the recent rebound in stocks, saying there were dozens of brief rallies during past bear markets.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that Democrats are considering the introduction of legislation that could protect the abortion rights of citizens. Notably, her letter addressed to Democrats pointed out that the legislation would also work on securing user data of reproductive apps. Among them is legislation that protects women’s most intimate and personal data stored in reproductive health apps.
Stereo pressing contains four original tracks that were ultimately replaced before its May 1963 release
"I believe children should be trained with firearms so they understand how to use them and understand the safety," Greene told Rep. Jamie Raskin.
“You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence," the "View" host told the Supreme Court justice, who is married to a white woman.
Two county commissioners say they support County Manager Kim Eagle's decision to remove a photo of men kissing from the Gaston County Museum.
Longtime CNN weekend anchor Christi Paul today announced on air that she’s leaving the news network. After almost 20 years with CNN and HLN, New Day Weekend anchor Paul tearfully bid farewell, revealing that she was doing her last show and was part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” a movement wherein people abandon steady employment […]
A 101-year-old man has been convicted of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp.
Funeral arrangements have been set for Jaylon Ferguson
Though Phoenix Suns NBA all-star and "Kardashians" model reportedly split, they have been spotted hanging out and interacting on social media.
The Eagles' famous 'odd couple' of Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert actually had a third housemate in California during the offseason.
The underarm serve has been made popular in recent times by Nick Kyrgios, and is the subject of derision in some quarters - just ask Rafael Nadal- but is a tactic rarely seen among the game’s very best.
"I have no idea why or how I got nominated. All I know is that Justice Marshall retired, and that was a shock," Thomas said in a newly-released book.
Justice Sotomayor said the Supreme Court's decision to side with a praying football coach would force states to "entangle themselves with religion."
a real estate broker who served on a local planning commission while cultivating
While Secretary of State Holli Sullivan's convention loss has given her future some clarity, it has also created new possibilities for her.
The governor touted a website for expectant and new moms when asked why her state banned abortion — including in cases of rape or incest — when it ranks low in maternal and infant health