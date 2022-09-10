Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: 'How’s your summer going?'

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Former first lady Hillary Clinton was put on the spot when Bravo host Andy Cohen asked what she’d want to ask Melania Trump, who moved into the White House 16 years after Clinton and her husband moved out.

In a “Watch What Happens Live” segment called “Host Talkative,” Cohen began by showing a photo of the 45th president’s wife. Clinton was asked to ask the first thing that came to mind.

“Ummm... How’s your summer going?” Clinton asked.

The quick reply got a chuckle from the show’s host as well as the former Secretary of State Clinton’s daughter Chelsea, who was also on stage in the show that aired Thursday. The two are promoting their new docu-series “Gutsy.”

“That’s so good,” Cohen responded.

Former President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, has had a hectic summer that included an Aug. 8 FBI search for Top Secret documents in his Florida home. Feds reportedly searched Melania Trump’s room during that inspection.

The 45th president and his family have been the focus of numerous investigations since he left office in 2021 following an attack on the U.S. Capitol meant to stop the certification of the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.

Cohen showed Clinton photos of several other celebrities, including conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, with whom she attended Yale Law School in the early 1970s.

“Don’t you want to retire?” Clinton said she’d ask the senior jurist.

Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991. Clinton has described him as “a person of grievance for as long as I have known him.”

