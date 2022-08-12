Hillary Clinton mocked Trump for pleading the Fifth at his deposition, comparing it to her marathon public testimony over Benghazi in 2015

Hillary Clinton testifies before the House's committee investigating Benghazi. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump for pleading the Fifth in his New York deposition Thursday.

She re-posted a tweet about her 11-hour Benghazi testimony and attached a photo of her looking bored at the 2015 hearing.

Trump refused to answer questions in New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into the Trump Organization.

Hillary Clinton mocked former President Donald Trump for pleading the Fifth Amendment at his New York deposition, comparing it to her hours-long questioning over Benghazi in 2015.

Clinton shared a tweet from Citizens for Ethics that read: "Hillary Clinton testified for 11 hours about Benghazi. Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment, over and over again, to avoid answering a question."

In her retweet on Thursday, Clinton included a photo of her looking bored in front of a microphone during her marathon 11-hour testimony during the GOP-led House probe into the deaths of four Americans at the US Embassy in Benghazi.

Clinton served as Secretary of State during the terrorist attack and was the target of fierce Republican backlash which ramped up as she ran for president against Trump in 2016. The House Committee investigating the attack ultimately found no new evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton, according to the New York Times.

Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 440 times, at Wednesday's deposition at the office of Attorney General Letitia James of New York, NBC News reported.

According to NBC, he only answered one question: Asking what his name is.

James is currently investigating the Trump Organization and whether it violated banking, insurance, and tax laws and whether it committed financial fraud.

Read the original article on Business Insider