Hillary Clinton Ordered To Show Up in Court Over Email Server Controversy

A federal judge on Monday ordered Hillary Clinton to appear for a deposition as part of a lawsuit filed by the watchdog group Judicial Watch, saying in a ruling that the former secretary of state’s written responses so far in the case have “left many more questions than answers” about her decision to use a private email system while in office.

Judge Royce Lamberth also granted Judicial Watch permission to depose Cheryl Mills, a top aide to Clinton at the State Department.

Lamberth first ordered discovery in the lawsuit in December 2018 to determine whether Clinton used a private email system at Foggy Bottom in order to skirt the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

An FBI investigation of Clinton’s private email network showed that she and several top aides sent and received hundreds of emails containing classified information about State Department matters.

The FBI ultimately decided not to recommend that Clinton be charged for mishandling classified information, though former FBI Director James Comey said at a July 5, 2016 press conference that Clinton’s handling of her emails was “extremely careless.”

