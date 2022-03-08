Hillary Clinton: Putin acting out his own insecurities, resentments, grievances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hillary Clinton
    Hillary Clinton
    American politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia


Hillary Clinton blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, saying he is "acting out his own insecurities."

"It's so heartbreaking to me that Putin is acting out his own insecurities, his own resentments and grievances against the people of Ukraine - waging a war against a smaller state that is totally unprovoked," the former secretary of State told MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday. "It really tells us everything we need to know about Putin."

"I don't know how it ends, but I think the person who is most surprised that it is still going on is probably Vladimir Putin," Clinton added, referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, during an interview at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

"The level of defense and determination that the Ukrainian people are showing - starting with their president, President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, going all the way down to the grandmothers and young women taking up arms... It's tragic, but inspiring. I hope the world will stay with Ukraine while they try to protect their homeland."

Clinton also called on the world to provide more weapons to Ukraine support Ukraine and for Putin to come to an agreement on humanitarian corridors so that the Ukrainians can get to safety.

"[T]his is not going to end quickly," Clinton reportedly said toward the end of the interview.

"Because the Ukrainians have taken a stand, it's going to drag on and it's going to be incredibly brutal on part of the Russians...I hope people will continue to pay attention to the news coverage and understand that the Ukrainians are really fighting for all of us," she added, according to MSNBC.

During the summit, Clinton was awarded the Forbes International Women's Day Lifetime Achievement Award, MSNBC noted.

Recommended Stories

  • UN human rights chief rips detentions of protesters in Russia

    United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday slammed the detentions of war protesters in Russia."I remain concerned about the use of repressive legislation that impedes the exercise of civil and political rights and criminalizing non-violent behavior," Bachelet said to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, according to Reuters.She added that "vague and overly broad definitions" of incitement to hatred have contributed to Russia...

  • Ukraine Update: Biden to Ban Russian Oil as EU Eyes Joint Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China Top FoesThe U.S. is poised to ban the import of Russian oil, LNG and coal as soon as Tuesday while the European Union is considering issuing joint bonds on a ma

  • Stefanik's PAC releases latest round of endorsements for GOP women candidates

    House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik's (R-N.Y) super PAC on Tuesday released its latest round of endorsements, seeking to boost GOP women candidates ahead of November's midterm elections. Stefanik's E-PAC formally threw its support around Tanya Contreras Wheeless in Arizona's fourth congressional district, Anna Paulina Luna in Florida's 13th congressional district, Erin Houchin in Indiana's ninth congressional district, Annie...

  • Supreme Court’s Thomas calls for new look at giving Facebook broad immunity

    The Supreme Court should look at whether federal law grants sites like Facebook broad legal immunity when they are used to commit crimes, Clarence Thomas said.

  • Two of Big Four global accounting firms are pulling out of Russia over Ukraine invasion

    KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers both said Sunday they would end their relationships with their Russia-based member firms. KPMG said it was also pulling out of Belarus.

  • Accounting firms KPMG and PwC to exit Russia

    The auditing and consultancy giant KPMG said its Russia and Belarus firm will leave the KPMG network, a move that will affect over 4,500 partners and staff in Russia and Belarus. Separately, PwC agreed PwC Russia will leave its network.

  • A Deep Dive into What's Really Happening at Buckingham Palace is Among Spring's Must-Read Books

    Buzzy novels, compulsively readable memoirs, and a few guilty pleasures are on the list this season. In this memoir, she recalls her own coming of age among the titans who helped shape the world we live in now, and shares unparalleled insight about finding herself amidst a new guard of Masters of the Universe.

  • Queen Elizabeth ends COVID-19 isolation with Trudeau meeting

    Queen Elizabeth II met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in her first official meeting since spending weeks in COVID-19 isolation, The Associated Press reported. Trudeau is visiting Great Britain for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pictures from the short meeting showed Trudeau clasping the Queen's hands with both hands as the two share a warm...

  • Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court

    Dozens of the nation's top law enforcement officials have signed a letter released Monday urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “As members of the law enforcement community, we write in recognition of Judge Jackson’s strong, effective and long-standing role in criminal justice issues,” wrote 63 officials from around the country. It's unusual for police officials to engage so specifically in politics.

  • What is Nato and why was it formed?

    Military alliance created in aftermath of Second World War in hope of bringing an end to bloody conflict between nations

  • China Is Hidden Risk for Emerging Markets Behind Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- As traders grapple with the breakout of war in Europe, the prospect of a new regulatory crackdown in China is getting lost in the headlines, but potentially poses a larger risk to emerging-market assets.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanOil Climbs a

  • New enrollment data: Democratic gains in Hudson Valley, GOP growth on Staten Island

    The figures released Monday shows there were 11.9 million registered voters in New York as of Feb. 21.

  • Royal fans have spotted a hidden message in the latest photograph of the Queen

    Royal fans have spotted a hidden message in the latest photo of the Queen, which shows her support for the people of Ukraine.

  • Accountants EY and Deloitte sever ties with Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Deloitte and EY will sever links with Russia, they said on Monday, mirroring moves by fellow Big Four accounting and consultancy firms KPMG and PwC. The Big Four audit the books of a catalogue of blue-chip companies and their work is often key to businesses obtaining international investor backing. "The EY global organisation will no longer serve any Russian government clients, state-owned enterprises or sanctioned entities and individuals anywhere in the world," EY said in a statement, citing Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pictures of Ukrainians throwing Molotov cocktails taken during anti-government protests in 2014

    Social media posts shared hundreds of times show photos of people lobbing Molotov cocktails against a backdrop of flames. They claim the pictures show Ukrainians targeting Russian tanks invading the country. While Ukrainians have been making Molotov cocktails in response to the Russian invasion, the photos were taken as anti-government protests swept the capital Kyiv in 2014.“Ukrainian citizens destroy 2 Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails (Petrol, Gasoline) in Kiev. They are using the guerrill

  • Biden approval rating rises slightly in wake of State of the Union address

    President Biden's approval rating is seeing a slight uptick since he gave his first State of the Union address last week, according to a new poll.The Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday finds that 45 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president while 51 percent say they disapprove. The results are an improvement from where his ratings sat before the address. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released in mid-...

  • Blinken wraps up Baltic assurance tour as Ukraine war rages

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up the last leg Tuesday of a short tour of the three Baltic states aimed at reassuring the former Soviet republics that NATO will guarantee their security as Russia’s war with Ukraine rolls on unabated. Blinken met with senior Estonian officials in Tallinn, a day after hearing appeals from both Lithuania and Latvia for more support and greater U.S. and NATO troop presence to deter a feared Russian intervention. "We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power,” Blinken said, noting that the U,S. and other allies were already stepping up their presence in the alliance's eastern flank members like the Baltics.

  • Report: DeMarcus Lawrence’s future in doubt after he declines pay cut

    The Cowboys are “likely” to release receiver Amari Cooper. They also could move on from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys asked Lawrence to take a pay cut, and he declined. That could have Lawrence heading elsewhere. In 2014, the Cowboys released edge rusher DeMarcus Ware after [more]

  • UK says it will back Poland if decides to sends jets to Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland. "I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make," Wallace told Sky News, adding that the United Kingdom could not offer aircraft that the Ukrainians would be able to use.

  • US assures nervous Baltics of NATO protection against Russia

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday assured Lithuania of NATO protection and American support as he began a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. The former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all NATO members and Blinken is aiming to reassure them of their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations.