Hillary Clinton said it's 'pathetic' that Pompeo promised to release more of her emails ahead of the election

Pompeo did not clarify the timeline in which he is attempting to release the emails per his pledge, but said "there will be more to see before the election."
In an interview with The New York Times, Clinton said she thought Pompeo's promise was "pathetic."
"What they do is they take these emails that were frankly pretty boring, if you want to really know the truth about them, and they begin to try to manipulate them, or they pull them out of context, or they make up whole cloth crazy stories about them," she said, "And people, unfortunately, believe they're getting kind of a behind-the-scenes look."
Clinton said she doesn't believe she will continue to be a target of the Trump administration if he were to win another term, but she said she "can't entertain the idea of him winning."
"It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on," she said.