Hillary Clinton says NYT writer had 'too much pot brownie' after forgetting her 2016 White House run

Getty Images

Hillary Clinton roasted The New York Times and their columnist Maureen Dowd - for apparently forgetting that she ran on a mixed-gender presidential ticket in 2016.

She joined a chorus of Twitter mockery after the paper’s Opinion Twitter account posted a now-deleted message promoting Ms Dowd’s latest column, which looked back at the Walter Mondale–Geraldine Ferraro ticket of 1984.

“It’s hard to fathom, but it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket, writes @MaureenDowd. To use Geraldine Ferraro’s favorite expression, ‘Gimme a break!'” they wrote.

The column itself - now amended - also claimed it had been “36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

Everyone involved appeared to have forgotten Hillary Clinton’s selection of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine as her 2016 running mate.

Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again. https://t.co/J3SSwtkg7x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2020

The former Secretary of State tweeted in response: “Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again.”

The NYT Twitter account later added: “Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran on a Democratic Party ticket.

Might I respond with my friend Hillary, borrowing from the great Stephen Sondheim:



“Good times and bum times

I’ve seen ‘em all

And my dear

I’m still here” https://t.co/nbW0G7p2c3 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 8, 2020

“It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as VP on the Democratic ticket. We’ve deleted a tweet that repeated the error.”