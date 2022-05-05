Hillary Clinton says other rights could be at risk if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Reuters Videos

STORY: Elon Musk said on Tuesday (May 3) that Twitter might charge for commercial and government accounts to use the social media site.The Tesla CEO - who struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week - said any fee would be "slight", and that Twitter would always be free for casual users.Twitter declined to comment.It's part of Musk's push to grow the platform's revenue, which is behind larger rivals like Meta's Facebook.Last week, Musk reportedly told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets.That would include making money out of tweets that go viral or contain important information.Musk attended the Met Gala in New York Monday (May 2) where he said Twitter's reach was currently 'niche' and that he wanted a much bigger percentage of the U.S. to be on the site.After signing the deal to buy Twitter Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans.