Hillary Clinton says other rights could be at risk if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Hillary Clinton tells Norah O’Donnell that the Republican Party’s far right could seek to roll back other rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion has injected new urgency into a Texas primary that pits the House of Representatives' lone anti-abortion Democrat against an advocate of abortion rights. Progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros on Wednesday called on top House Democrats to drop their support for Representative Henry Cuellar, an 18-year-incumbent, over his anti-abortion stance, ahead of a May 24 runoff primary. The draft showed the court could be ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and the leak sent Cuellar scrambling to square his position with his party.
Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to a pro-abortion rights group on Tuesday, addressed a leaked draft opinion that suggested the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. Watch her full remarks.
Abortion Rights Supporters Speak Out on Leaked Supreme Court Draft
OpEd: The same conservatives who believe the government should not tell people to wear masks during a pandemic think the government should dictate women’s health care?
Former President Trump appeared to cast doubt on former Vice President Mike Pence’s viability as a 2024 presidential contender, saying in a new interview that it would be a “hard” election for Pence should he choose to run. During an interview with CBN News published Wednesday, the Christian news outlet asked Trump about Pence’s chances…
Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump's platform, said he encourages Musk to buy Twitter because "someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants."
What J.D. Vance's Ohio primary victory means
At the WSJ CEO Council, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said companies that retain ties to the Russian economy are directly supporting that country's "war machine" and called on them to exit, citing the business risks of operating there.
Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are again faced with choosing between the wishes of a majority of Americans or the filibuster.
Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an investigation into an "egregious breach of trust" in the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion to Politico this week. (May 4)
Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott weighed in on Tuesday night’s Jeopardy!
The European Union's push away from Russian oil and gas has Moscow looking to diversify into Asia's energy market. Nikos Tsafos, the Schlesinger Chair for Energy and Geopolitics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke with CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi about what it would take for Russia to be successful in its expansion.
STORY: Elon Musk said on Tuesday (May 3) that Twitter might charge for commercial and government accounts to use the social media site.The Tesla CEO - who struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week - said any fee would be "slight", and that Twitter would always be free for casual users.Twitter declined to comment.It's part of Musk's push to grow the platform's revenue, which is behind larger rivals like Meta's Facebook.Last week, Musk reportedly told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets.That would include making money out of tweets that go viral or contain important information.Musk attended the Met Gala in New York Monday (May 2) where he said Twitter's reach was currently 'niche' and that he wanted a much bigger percentage of the U.S. to be on the site.After signing the deal to buy Twitter Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans.
Cooper Kupp got the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Dodgers game ⚾️
Tacos, tequila and tunes. Find Cinco de Mayo deals today at these Cincinnati restaurants and bars.
The renewed focus on abortion shows how the issue is quickly rising in political contests nationwide, especially in the South where governors have vowed to further restrict or ban abortion.
A transgender activist recently suggested during a virtual lecture at the University of South Florida (USF) that it is good for children to be introduced to the transgender community "at a very young age."
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRepublicans are about to win a victory decades in the making, with a Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to Politico showing a majority of justices overturning Roe v. Wade. But on the verge of achieving their movement’s 50-year goal, Republican pundits have deflected attention from the upcoming state abortion bans by calling for a probe into the opinion-leaker.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly W
On "The View," the actress weighs in on the leaked Supreme Court draft, looks back on her "Good Will Hunting" audition and shares how the words "difficult" or "diva" are weaponized against actresses.
Kevin McCarthy privately expressed very different views about Donald Trump to those he claims to hold now, audio published in recent weeks show.