Hillary Clinton says Sanders wouldn't 'be our strongest nominee'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still isn't feeling the Bern.

After ripping into Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Hulu documentary Hillary by saying that "nobody likes him," Clinton once again weighed in on her former 2016 Democratic primary rival in a Super Tuesday interview with ABC News, making clear she doesn't want him to win the nomination.

"I don't think he'd be our strongest nominee," Clinton told ABC News of Sanders.

While Clinton stopped short of saying Sanders would definitely lose in the general election, she urged primary voters to keep in mind that "the most important issue is who can defeat Donald Trump." After her fierce criticism of Sanders in Hillary emerged in January, Clinton clarified she would support the Democratic nominee no matter who it is, but she told ABC she's "watching and hoping that we nominate whoever is the strongest candidate to take out the current incumbent." She has yet to make an endorsement.

Asked to weigh in on Sanders' position that he should become the Democratic nominee if he receives a plurality of pledged delegates but not a majority, Clinton laughed out loud, telling ABC, "Let's follow the rules. We've got rules." And asked if she still feels, as she reportedly says in Hillary, that Sanders' 2016 campaign was "just baloney," Clinton responded that she does, indeed.

"That was my authentic opinion then," she said. "It's my authentic opinion now."









NEW: "I don't think he'd be our strongest nominee," Hillary Clinton tells @LinseyDavis on Bernie Sanders. "That's what this primary process is about. Let's see who emerges...The most important issue is who can defeat Donald Trump." https://t.co/B0TFr2i8ex pic.twitter.com/nqUS5wBomB — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

The 3 most likely Super Tuesday outcomes

The end of Chris Matthews

Was Mike Pence exposed to coronavirus?

