Hillary Clinton says she doesn't believe Donald Trump when he doubts he would pardon himself

WASHINGTON — Former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doubted former President Donald Trump’s comments that he would not pardon himself if he is convicted in the criminal cases he faces and wins a second term in the White House.

“I don’t believe him on anything. Why would I start believing him on that?” Clinton said in an interview that aired Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Earlier this month Trump said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” it was “very unlikely” he would pardon himself if he returns to the White House because he does not think he will be convicted in his slate of criminal cases. Trump is currently facing four sets of criminal charges involving allegations he falsified business records, mishandled classified documents and conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

“He engages in what psychologists call projection. So whenever he accuses somebody else of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it. Or whenever he denies thinking about doing something or doing it, it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it, or he’s already done it,” Clinton said in the interview.

Clinton also went after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during the interview for opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over allegations he financially benefited from his son, Hunter Biden’s, business dealings. She accused McCarthy of placating to his right flank who “don’t care what the truth or the facts are.”

“Sadly, the speaker of the House is too weak to stand up against the most rabid block of his members who don’t care what the truth or the facts are. They just want to be able to grandstand and try to cause President Biden problems,” Clinton said, dismissing the inquiry as “not a real threat,” instead calling it a “terrible bother.”

The White House has also long denied House Republicans' allegations against Biden. GOP lawmakers, however, will hold their first impeachment inquiry hearing into the president this week.

Hillary Clinton speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in New York.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hillary Clinton doesn't believe Trump comments on pardoning himself