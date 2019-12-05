Hillary Clinton says Trump ‘shocked into silence’ by her offer of help after he won presidency

In her debut appearance on popular radio program The Howard Stern Show, Hillary Clinton said she stunned Donald Trump into silence when she offered to help him in his presidency.

Ms Clinton has been on a promotional tour for a book she wrote with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, called ‘The Book of Gutsy Women’ and sat down with Mr Stern on Wednesday.

During the interview, she said she called Mr Trump to concede in the 2016 US presidential election and told him: “Look, Donald, I want you to be a good president. I will do whatever I can to help you.”

According to the former secretary of state, Mr Trump was “so shocked” that he could not find the words to respond to her offer.

“He was more shocked than me, I think,” she said.

Trump’s inauguration in 2017 was “one of the hardest days of her life”, she revealed. Ms Clinton sat next to former president George W. Bush and his wife.

She said: “Then he started on that speech, which was so bizarre, and that’s when I got really worried.

“And George W. Bush says to me, ‘Well, that was some weird s***’.”

In his inauguration speech, Mr Trump appeared to have paraphrased parts of his speech from Batman villain Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.

Ms Clinton also spoke about the impact of Mr Trump’s infamous ‘Lock her up’ chant, which became a fixture at the president’s campaign rallies.

She said: “He has made it possible for all the worst impulses. It’s like Pandora’s box, you lift the top off and things start flooding out. That’s difficult to get back in the box.”

When asked about running for president in 2020, Ms Clinton has largely ruled it out but told Mr Stern she plans to work towards getting a Democrat elected.

