Hillary Clinton to Trump on a 2020 rerun: 'Don't tempt me. Do your job.'

Responding to President Trump’s sarcastic suggestion that Hillary Clinton should run for president again in 2020, Clinton tweeted back: "Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Her jibe came after Trump mocked her with the suggestion she “should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren.”

“Only one condition,” he added. “The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ [Congressional] Subpoena!”

Clinton’s 2016 campaign was shadowed by an investigation into her use of an unsecured private server and the release of tens of thousands of stolen emails. The Trump administration has continued to pursue an investigation into her tenure as secretary of state and presidential campaign, stepping up its efforts as the 2020 election approaches — contacting Clinton’s former aides and up to 130 current and former State Department officials, the Washington Post recently reported.

Clinton, who lost the election although she received more votes than Trump, last week called the administration investigation into an election it already won “an unfortunate diversion” from the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Democrats charge the president unlawfully attempted to pressure a foreign country to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.

Biden’s frontrunner status among Democratic candidates is currently being challenged by Senator Warren, who has taken the lead in national primary polls, while the former vice president has come under attack by Trump in light of his dealings with Ukraine.

Trump previously lashed out at the impeachment inquiry, which picked up pace last week amid news of a second whistleblower and congressional subpoenas, and referred to Clinton, arguing she “can delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER getting a Subpoena from the United States Congress, but I can’t make one totally appropriate telephone call to the President of Ukraine? Witch Hunt!”

In recent days, Clinton has stepped up her criticism of Trump amid the Ukraine scandal, repeating her belief that foreign interference affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

The investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller established that Russian agents were behind some of the cyberattacks against Democrats in 2016 and attempted to sway the election to Trump, although it reached no conclusion on whether that effort determined the outcome.

“I do think that he knows that he's an illegitimate president,” she said during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” last Wednesday. “And because of that, he's very insecure about it.”

“Look what he's trying to do now,” she continued. “Part of the Ukraine scandal that is slowly coming to light is he's trying to figure out how to say, no, no, it wasn't the Russians even though our intelligence community and everyone who has looked at this said yeah, it was the Russians. He's trying to say no, somehow it was Obama, Hillary, whoever. So he's obsessed with the fact that he was helped a lot in unprecedented ways.”

