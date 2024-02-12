Hillary Clinton Trolls Conservatives With 'Taylor's Boyfriend' Super Bowl Post

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton split opinion on social media Sunday with a post celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Congratulations to Taylor’s boyfriend — and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community,” the 2016 Democratic candidate wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following the Chiefs’ dramatic overtime win.

Clinton’s comment was interpreted by some as a double troll of conservatives.

Firstly, for flipping the trope of sports commentators defining female athletes by their male partners. Swift, of course, is in a relationship with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and she jetted in from Tokyo to see the game.

And secondly for appearing to mock the right-wing conspiracy theory that has spread like wildfire in recent days which baselessly claims Swift is a Democratic operative whose relationship with Kelce is fake and that the power couple will ride high on the Super Bowl win to endorse President Joe Biden and ultimately propel Bide into the White House over Donald Trump again in November.

Some conservatives argued it was proof the Democratic “psyop” was underway:

Cringe.



Wait till she starts telling all of her brainwashed teenage fans to vote for Biden because of “abortion”. https://t.co/J88NGVwl3A — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 12, 2024

They are literally rubbing it in your faces people. This is all a psyop. And the queen of psyops is telling it to your faces. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 12, 2024

It’s all fake if you haven’t realized yet



Every single part of it is a game designed to manipulate and control https://t.co/k1FtS6WfEY — Luke Alexander (@Lukealexxander) February 12, 2024

Congratulations to Travis and his fake girlfriend Taylor. None of us are fooled by the psy op. Shes a terrible person. — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 (@TOPDOGE007) February 12, 2024

Tell me this isn’t the biggest psyop ever. https://t.co/TreP6GRo8Q — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) February 12, 2024

