Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

Hillary Clinton needed just five words to throw shade at former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon following his indictment on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a House investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot.

The former secretary of state responded to a tweet asking “you know who is not going to jail and has never been indicted for anything?” ― which also wished her a “great weekend” ― on Monday.

“Thanks, it was quite restful,” wrote ex-President Donald Trump’s 2016 Democratic election rival after Bannon surrendered to the FBI.

Thanks, it was quite restful. https://t.co/COcH6UQauz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 15, 2021

The comment lit up Twitter.

Gurrrl. Love you. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 15, 2021

You go madam Secretary. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 15, 2021

