Hillary Clinton promotes 'But Her Emails' merch after FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A day after the FBI conducted a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Hillary Clinton responded on Tuesday with a tweet promoting merchandise emblazoned with the phrase “But Her Emails” — which has become the sardonic response among her supporters to Trump’s many scandals.

Clinton wrote that every hat or T-shirt sold benefits Onward Together, the political action committee she founded following her loss to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

In a follow-up tweet, the former secretary of state said that the $30 hats quickly sold out but could be preordered for when they are back in stock.

Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values.



Just saying!https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2022

On Monday night, Trump revealed that the FBI executed a search warrant at his private club and residence in south Florida.

According to multiple reports, Monday’s FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was related to an investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents.

Trump made Clinton’s allegedly lax security in her email practices a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign, leading chants at his rallies to “lock her up” for the possible crime. But Trump’s own handling of government documents and intelligence has long been scrutinized.

On Monday, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times shared photos of notes thrown in a toilet, which Haberman said were Trump’s and taken at the White House and on an overseas trip. (Flushing those records would violate the Presidential Records Act.)

The Times has previously reported that Trump ordered his chief of staff to grant his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a top-secret security clearance, overruling concerns of intelligence officials. The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is looking into a possible cover-up of White House records from that day. Documents from the National Archives showed a gap in Trump’s phone calls spanning the period when his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social, his social media website on Monday.

The agents, he said, “even broke into my safe!”

In his 340-word statement, Trump bemoaned the “weaponization” of the Justice Department and likened the lawfully executed search warrant to the Watergate break-in.

Trump also referenced Clinton’s controversial use of a private email server as secretary of state.

“Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress,” Trump wrote. “Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable.”

A promotional illustration for Hillary Clinton's "But Her Emails" hat from her Onward Together website, and former President Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: via Twitter, AP)

There was, however, a federal investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server during the 2016 campaign. That July, then-FBI Director James Comey concluded that Clinton was “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information on a private email server but concluded that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring criminal charges against her.

Comey’s decision to inform Congress less than two weeks before Election Day that he had reopened the probe — only to reaffirm his conclusion on the eve of the election that she should not face prosecution — was viewed by some as one of the key reasons she lost to Trump.

Three months ago, a federal grand jury began investigating whether Trump had mishandled top-secret documents. That came after the National Archives confirmed that it had retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago — including records marked as “classified” and even “top secret” — and asked the Justice Department to investigate.