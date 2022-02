The Guardian

Analysis: US president gives the kind of speech normally delivered on the eve of momentous action, while speaking over Putin’s head to the Russian peopleUkraine-Russia crisis live updates: follow the latest news President Joe Biden speaks while providing an update on Russia and Ukraine in the East Room of the White House Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden’s speech sounded like a closing argument, one that had been honed for some time and one that suggested expectations are still high in the