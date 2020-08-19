Hillary Clinton used her DNC speech to remind everyone she won the popular vote

Hillary Clinton would like to be clear on the stakes of this presidential election.

The former secretary of state spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, and didn't ignore what happened the last time she appeared on the DNC stage. For the past four years, Clinton said people who voted for Trump have told her that they regret their votes. "Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election," Clinton said. "Remember back in 2016 when Trump asked, 'what do you have to lose?' Well, now we know. Our health care, our jobs, our loved ones, our leadership in the world, and even our post office," Clinton went on.

That's why Clinton called on viewers to vote by mail, and soon, to deliver "overwhelming numbers" to defeat Trump. "And don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me," Clinton said in a blunt reminder of what happened the last time around.







Hillary Clinton: "Remember back in 2016 when Trump asked, 'what do you have to lose?' Well now we know. Our health care, our jobs, our loved ones. Our leadership in the world and even our post office." pic.twitter.com/1qAVBFE5r3 — Axios (@axios) August 20, 2020

