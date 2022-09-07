Hillary Clinton on The View

Reuters

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc will expand its community fact-checking project called Birdwatch, the social media company said on Wednesday, deepening its novel approach to a new form of content moderation. Birdwatch launched last year, allowing some Twitter users to debunk misleading tweets by attaching notes to the content in order to provide context or point to accurate sources. Social media platforms including Twitter have long faced competing pressures on how to moderate content that appears on their services.