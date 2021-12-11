Hillary Clinton Warns What People Might Be Missing About A Trump Run In 2024

Hillary Clinton warned in a new interview that a possible 2024 presidential run by Donald Trump will be an inflection point for America.

“If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again,” the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate told Sunday Today’s Willie Geist in a preview clip from their sit-down that will be aired in full this weekend.

“But I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point,” Clinton continued. “Are we going to give in to all these lies and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?”

Clinton won the popular vote but lost the 2016 election to Trump.

She didn’t prepare a concession speech, telling Geist:

Even though we had a lot of bumps those last 10 days, I still thought we could pull it out so I worked on a speech that really was about my journey and had a real emphasis on my mother’s life and journey as a way of making it clear that, yes, I would be the first woman president, but I like everybody stood on the shoulders and lived the lives and experiences of those who came before us.

