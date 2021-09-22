Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Dicker
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 warning about the “deplorables” emerging in the Republican Party when Donald Trump ran against her for president wasn’t just correct; she underestimated their impact, a Salon commentator wrote in a scathing essay posted Wednesday.

“In many ways, Clinton was too kind,” Chauncey DeVega wrote. “If anything, she underestimated how many Americans were in fact committed and enthusiastic human deplorables.”

The political essayist is not the first to revisit Clinton’s speech of late. The Washington Post recently noted that some called the former senator’s remarks “prescient.” The Baltimore Sun declared last year, “Ms. Clinton was right.”

But DeVega’s take is worth a look through its alarming lens of just how clairvoyant Clinton proved to be.

In a 2016 campaign speech, Clinton mentioned the millions of racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic followers empowered by Trump. She grouped them in a “basket of deplorables” and was condemned by many, including some Democrats, for the remarks.

“That reaction to Clinton’s truth-telling helped to [legitimize] Trumpism and American neofascism (operating under the mask of “populism”) as something that was reasonable and understandable, rather than as a manifestation of racial resentment,” DeVega wrote.

FBI data reported by Brookings in 2019 indicated that Trump’s election spurred the second-highest uptick in hate crime, just behind the Sept. 11 attacks. The hate also fed on Trump’s threat of crackdowns against those protesting George Floyd’s death by police. He also fueled the rise of anti-Asian American sentiment because of his “Chinese virus” rhetoric in referring to COVID-19.

DeVega asserted that if Clinton had won the presidency, America “would not necessarily be drowning under a fascist tide which has imperiled our democracy and our future.”

Then the writer took an even more ominous turn.

“Matters are now so dire that it is now not a question of whether American democracy will succumb to a nightmare reign of full-on fascism but rather when that will happen,” he wrote. “If America’s neofascist movement continues to gain momentum, Joe Biden will be relegated to the role of a speed bump or an asterisk in American history.”

Read the full commentary at Salon.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Truck delivers 'funeral home' reverse psychology to the unvaccinated

    The sides of the black truck cruising downtown Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday offered contrarian advice to NFL fans headed to the game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints: "Don't get vaccinated." That's a message that might've resonated in a state where fewer than half of residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

  • Biden’s Approval Rating among Black Voters Falls after Private-Sector Vaccine Mandate

    Biden’s net approval rating among unvaccinated black voters has dropped a stunning 17 points since he announced a vaccine mandate for large companies.

  • George W. Bush to hold fundraiser for Liz Cheney, a top Trump target

    Former President George W. Bush will hold a fundraiser next month for embattled Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., whose criticisms of former President Donald Trump have put her political career in jeopardy. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Bush's first campaign event of the 2022 midterms will be in support of Cheney. Her father, Dick Cheney, served two terms as Bush’s vice president. The fundraiser will take place in Dallas on Oct. 18.

  • Florida man accused of trying to trade car to dealer he stole it from

    A man walks into a car dealership, wishing to trade the vehicle he drove up in for a new one. According to First Coast News and some other Florida outlets, police in Jacksonville responded to Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep, where the scene above played out, as it does every day. Also, the dealership's security cameras showed the theft, though it's unclear from accounts whether the thief is identifiable in that video.

  • Tucker Carlson threatened to host Gov. Greg Abbott's primary opponents because he won't come on the show

    Carlson said he could not book the governor onto his show, but Abbott appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity's show just minutes later.

  • Ken Jeong Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims and Explains Delta Variant | THR News

    During his appearance on Monday’s episode of 'The Late Late Show,' Ken Jeong used his medical expertise to address the state of the coronavirus pandemic and Nicki Minaj’s recent tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Biden ramps up vaccine diplomacy with promise to provide half a billion doses of Pfizer

    President Biden promised Wednesday that his administration would buy half a billion doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which it would then donate for distribution across the world.

  • Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Are Holding Each Other Close in This Sexy SKIMS Underwear Shoot

    Well, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian sure know how to stop us in our tracks. The ladies teamed up with Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS, to show off the company’s best-selling Cotton line — but we are not sure if anyone will see the undergarments because these photos are smokin’ hot. The press release shared that […]

  • Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl's catalog

    Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.

  • The big trade move America got wrong

    Everybody turned on the TPP In 2016. But there are more reasons than ever to join a trade pact meant to counter a growing and menacing China.

  • Officers who punched, kicked man sued in federal court

    A man who was punched and kicked in the head by Georgia police officers during a traffic stop four years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging the stop was unjustified and the officers used excessive force against him. Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni pulled Demetrius Hollins over in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta, on April 12, 2017. Video filmed by a witness shows Bongiovanni punching Hollins as Hollins stood with his hands raised after exiting his car.

  • How the Satanic Temple is using 'abortion rituals' to claim religious liberty against the Texas' 'heartbeat bill'

    Two women hold mock pro-life signs in what they call an 'Abortrait room' at the Satanic Temple’s headquarters to protest abortion laws. Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty imagesTexas’s controversial anti-abortion law known as the “Heartbeat Bill” went into effect at midnight on Sept. 1, 2021. Less than 24 hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court declared it would not block the law. In response, The Satanic Temple, a nontheistic group that has been recognized by the IRS as a religion, announced that it w

  • Virginia capital unveils monument marking end of slavery after removing Confederate statue

    Two weeks after Richmond, Virginia, removed a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that had prompted protests over racial injustice, the city unveiled a new monument on Wednesday commemorating the end of slavery. The Emancipation and Freedom Monument, designed by Oregon sculptor Thomas Jay Warren, comprises two 12-foot bronze statues depicting a man and a woman carrying an infant, newly freed from slavery. "The enslaved built this city with their hands," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a ceremony to mark the occasion.

  • What Brian Laundrie's Family Has to Say After Gabby Petito Is Confirmed Dead

    The parents of Brian Laundrie, fiancé of late influencer Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance, have broken their silence.

  • Stephen Colbert, Bob Woodward Reveal Why the GOP Will Never Be Held Accountable

    Scott Kowalchyk/CBSDuring his Late Show monologue Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert joked that a more accurate title for Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Peril might have been “AAAAGGH!” When the authors joined him later in the show, they confirmed his worst fears about just how dangerous the Trump administration really was.“It was a discovery for us that this was a national security crisis,” Woodward explained. “We kind of thought that all of Trump was a domestic problem politically.” But

  • Amazon workers fired for cannabis use can reapply for jobs

    Amazon has revived the possibilty of employment for workers and candidates who were rejected during cannabis screenings.

  • Biden refuses to answer press questions during meeting with UK prime minister

    White House staff herded reporters out of the Oval Office, interrupting U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was answering questions from the British press during a joint meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

  • A Family, a Dream and a Season of Fear

    NEW YORK — They are small figures moving through a subway station on a Saturday in Manhattan — a mother and her son speaking softly to each other in Burmese. Than Than Htwe, 58, is a homebody, content to stay at her family’s Brooklyn apartment on the weekend meditating or simmering fish in a pot of lemon grass and ginger. But she scheduled a doctor’s appointment for this morning so it would not conflict with her job stitching custom aprons. By Htwe’s side is her only child, Kyaw Zaw Hein. At 22,

  • Al Franken has a new comedy tour. His targets? Former Senate colleagues.

    NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - For more than eight years in the Senate, Al Franken largely stifled the funny, as though he coexisted with a powerful alter ego in desperate need of submission: Senator Franken and "Saturday Night Live" Al. He had to watch everything he said. He dared to be dull. No longer. Now, everything is political roadkill for his new comedy tour.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The recovering politician visit

  • We need 'to move the energy sector forward’: Houston mayor on tackling climate change

    Houston built its riches on the back of the fossil fuel industry, with the Gulf Coast being home to the largest refining center in the U.S.