'Hillbilly Elegy' author JD Vance signals US Senate campaign

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, author J.D. Vance poses after a luncheon with teachers ahead of his talk and book signing at the school's student center in Oxford, Ohio. Vance, the venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” appears poised to join the crowded Republican race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being left by Rob Portman. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAN SEWELL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” appears poised to join the crowded Republican race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

JD Vance, whose book was widely seen in 2016 as helping explain Republican Donald Trump's appeal to struggling white, working-class voters, plans a “special announcement” and rally at the steel fabricator Middletown Tube Works in his Ohio hometown on Thursday.

If he enters the race, Vance would face former state GOP chair Jane Timken, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, and two Cleveland businesspeople, Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno, in next year's GOP primary. Portman, a Republican, decided earlier this year not to seek a third term, citing dismay at partisan gridlock.

While Vance, 38, hasn't run for elective office before, a political action committee formed this year to encourage his candidacy got an eyebrow-raising $10 million contribution from PayPal founder Peter Thiel. Vance had worked for the billionaire venture capitalist and entrepreneur in California.

Vance returned to his home state to live after Trump was elected in 2016, which was the first of two times the former president carried Ohio by 8 percentage points.

Vance's book, made into a movie starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close that earned the latter a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination, tells of his hardscrabble, colorful upbringing in the struggling Ohio steel mill city of Middletown and his familial roots in Appalachian Kentucky.

He went on to serve in the Marines, including in Iraq, and to success at Ohio State University and Yale Law School, from which he graduated in 2013, and in the technology industry in Silicon Valley.

Vance said when he came back to Ohio in 2016 that he hoped to contribute to anti-addiction efforts. He and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, settled in Cincinnati, where he helped found a venture capital firm.

Among Vance's close associates is Jai Chabria, a longtime strategist for former Republican Gov. John Kasich, a 2016 Trump presidential rival and detractor of the former president.

Vance and Usha, who met at Yale Law, have two children.

___

Sewell reported from Cincinnati. After four decades with The Associated Press, he retired yesterday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'He went through hell': Relocated widower among the missing

    On a recent morning before communal prayers at a synagogue, Harry Rosenberg told a friend that his new beachfront condo in Florida offered a much-needed change of scenery after an awful year in which he lost his wife to cancer and both parents to COVID-19 in New York. The home in Surfside was to be a gathering spot for visiting children and grandchildren, and his daughter and son-in-law were doing just that when they traveled to the condo last week from New Jersey to join him for the Sabbath. Elsewhere in the building, a woman also sought a fresh start in Florida after falling ill and recovering from COVID-19.

  • College students — even Republicans — skeptical of crackdown on critical race theory

    Data: The Generation Lab; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosNearly half of college Republicans support public schools teaching about institutional racism — and six in 10 don't think state legislatures should be able to stop it —according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll. Why it matters: The findings suggest that younger, educated Republicans think much differently about racism and academic freedom than GOP-led state legislatures seeking to censor the teaching of critical race theory.Get market news

  • Supreme Court Decides Not to Lift National Eviction Moratorium

    In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided not to remove the national eviction moratorium prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants who failed to keep up with rent payments during the COVID economic downturn.

  • A Fox News host is building a payment service for conservatives intended to 'cancel cancel culture' after Stripe and PayPal banned Trump

    Dan Bongino's payment service will be free of "cancel culture totalitarianism" as some on the right believe Big Tech is biased against conservatives.

  • Voting rights and Breyer's future in spotlight at U.S. Supreme Court

    As it races to complete its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is poised to rule on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona while observers await word on whether the oldest of the nine justices, Stephen Breyer, will announce plans to retire or remain on the bench. Breyer, who is 82 and has served on the court since 1994, has faced calls from some liberal activists to step down to enable Democratic President Joe Biden to appoint a younger liberal jurist to a lifetime post on the nation's top judicial body. The term was the first for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, pushing the court further to the right with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Giuliani son gets no votes from Republican leaders in bid for New York governor

    Andrew Giuliani, who has traded off his surname, embarrassed by poll that indicates Lee Zeldin will challenge Andrew Cuomo Andrew Giuliani in April. Despite the result of the straw poll, Giuliani trumpeted the results of a survey commissioned by his own campaign, which put him eight points clear of Zeldin. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York mayor-cum-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, received no votes in a poll of state Republican leaders abo

  • Can President Biden negotiate in backrooms like a senator?

    The infrastructure talks roiling Washington may test a core conceit of President Joe Biden’s bid for the White House: His 36 years in the Senate uniquely prepared him to govern by cutting legislative deals across partisan lines.

  • Hundreds of miles of blue oak tree cover exclusive to California have vanished. Why?

    And many more can disappear as more extreme climate events batter the state.

  • Yvonne Strahovski is more than just 'an action hero badass' in The Tomorrow War

    The fate of humanity pretty much rests in Yvonne Strahovski's hands in 'The Tomorrow War.' Fortunately, she's got things under control.

  • Pregnant Ilana Glazer Says She Feels Sexier Than She Expected: 'I'm Just Feeling Hot'

    The False Positive star said she's feeling great during the last trimester of her first pregnancy

  • Deandre Ayton with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers

    Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 06/30/2021

  • Why Chris Paul never doubted he would appear in NBA Finals, despite experiencing so much playoff heartbreak

    Finally, after 16 NBA seasons, Chris Paul is headed to the Finals after the Suns dispatched the Clippers in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

  • New platform launches to bring TV ads to console games

    After months of testing, marketers are finally going to be able to start running video ads within console and PC games. Why it matters: In-game advertising, a linchpin of mobile gaming, could be very lucrative for console and PC developers. But studios have been hesitant to adopt them, fearing that a clunky ad experience would mess with user engagement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A first-of-its-kind in-game advertising platform ca

  • French Exit, review: Paris with Michelle Pfeiffer suddenly feels like a prison sentence

    Dir: Azazel Jacobs. Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots, Danielle Macdonald, Isaach De Bankolé, Susan Coyne, Tracy Letts. 15 cert, 110 min “Ah, to be youngish and in love-ish,” purrs Michelle Pfeiffer in French Exit, a feeble-ish, annoying-ish adaptation of a successful-ish 2018 novel by Patrick deWitt. In her most prominent role for at least a decade, Pfeiffer plays Frances Price, an ageing Manhattan socialite, and her adult son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) is th

  • Threat to vulnerable Americans rises as Delta variant spreads

    Experts worry that immunocompromised people and those who unable to access the vaccine have been forgotten The vast majority of Americans now dying of Covid-19 are unvaccinated, public health officials say. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Just as the troubling Delta variant was spreading through the US, Charis Hill got a worrying call from their doctor. The medications Hill takes to treat their spondylitis affect their immune system, and they knew the Covid-19 vaccine might not wor

  • New York City mayor's race "discrepancy": Board pulls preliminary results

    The New York City Board of Elections apologized late Tuesday after election officials removed the latest vote tally for the Democratic mayoral primary from its website following a data error.Why it matters: New York City's first election using a ranked choice voting system was thrown into disarray when 135,000 test ballots were counted along with the actual ballots, resulting in front-runner Eric Adams' significant lead being cut.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Netflix’s first Fear Street movie wants you to scream like it’s 1994

    The slasher-movie boom of the late ’90s was short-lived, a mere blip of throwback junk featuring WB stars getting sliced and diced by masked killers. But what’s old will always be new again in Hollywood, and just as Scream affectionately skewered (and briefly revived) the disposable body-count horror of the ’80s, so now is Wes Craven’s watershed hit inspiring its own wistful copycats. Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the first in a new Netflix trilogy of interconnected teen horror flicks, begins with a

  • Miami skyscraper lighting up with Estefan anthem until everyone in condo collapse is found

    Miami’s skyline will light up every night with hundreds of fluttering flags and the words, “One World, One Prayer,” until the more than 100 people missing in Surfside’s building collapse are found.

  • Washington lawmaker dons yellow Star of David during speech against vaccine mandates

    A Washington lawmaker wore a yellow Star of David, a symbol Nazis forced upon Jews as an identification marker throughout the Holocaust, during a speech in which he railed against vaccine mandates.

  • Both Biden and Republicans are saying their $1 trillion infrastructure plan is paid for - an expert says it's more like 'pixie dust'

    A Tax Policy Center expert said the bipartisan group's ideas to fund infrastructure is "a daydream" and it can't be financed without raising taxes.