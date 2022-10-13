Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners with Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains

San Marcos, California --News Direct-- Green Stock News LLC

October 13, 2022 – TheNewswire - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market.

Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to build, test and potentially commercialize a system that will include the Hillcrest 250-kilowatt, 800-volt inverter, which has been optimized for a Hercules electric powertrain.

Hillcrest Energy CEO Don Currie commented: “With a shared modular design philosophy, our companies have a lot of synergies. This approach allows us both to adapt to customer needs, integrate the latest technologies into our products, and improve speed to market. The Hercules team brings an impressive depth of experience and we’re proud to join forces with them on our first development MOU.”

Designed to be smaller, lighter and more powerful than currently available inverters, Hillcrest technology is built on proprietary control software. This software combined with unique hardware design know-how overcomes traditional challenges faced with current wide bandgap devices.

Hillcrest’s inverter technology has been proven in product-development testing to reduce losses and deliver new levels of efficiency and performance in future generations of electric drive systems. The company has recently developed and built a 250-kilowatt, 800-volt Silicone Carbide EV commercial inverter prototype, also with a modular approach. This shared modular, customizable design provides the flexibility to quickly meet customer needs and adapt to the most up-to-date technologies.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

Shares of Hillcrest Energy Technologies trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol HLRTF. For more information visit www.hillcrestenergy.tech.

