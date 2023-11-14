Hillcrest taxi driver's killer remains at large after suspect's murder charged dismissed

NEW CITY - Taxi driver Rem Louis' killer remains at large six years after being shot dead in a drive-by shooting on West Eckerson Road in Hillcrest.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Larry Schwartz sentenced Hakeem Gentles, 28, of Spring Valley to prison for 1 1/3 to three years on his guilty plea on Oct. 17 to felony fourth-degree conspiracy involving Louis' shooting.

The Rockland District Attorney's Office reached a plea agreement that dismissed the murder charge after a witness declined to cooperate. The second-degree murder count carried a potential sentence of 15-to-25 years to life.

Gentles drove the car on July 17, 2017, from which the shooter killed Louis. Ramapo police said at the time that the shooter had targeted one of the two passengers in the cab. Louis wasn't working at the time.

A white 2004 Toyota Camry occupied by at least two people drove up along the driver's side of the cab and at least one gunshot was fired, hitting Louis in the head, Ramapo police said at the time. Louis' car then crashed into a tree.

Sustaining the murder charge became difficult since authorities said Gentles didn't fire the gun and a witness refused to cooperate. The gun was not recovered.

Gentles didn't cooperate with the investigators concerning who was in the car during the shooting.

Ramapo: Murder arrest in cabbie's shooting in Hillcrest

The plea deal dropping the second-degree murder charge against Gentles came after an eyewitness reneged and declined to cooperate, according to a spokesperson for the Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

"The homicide case was going to be difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, mainly because the eyewitness was no longer cooperative with our office and actively made himself unavailable to testify. If the shooter is ever identified, we stand ready to proceed," spokesperson Scott Waters said.

Standing before Judge Larry Schwartz on Tuesday morning, Gentles, wearing orange and red jail garb and sporting a goatee, said, "I apologize to the victim and his family."

Schwartz told Gentles before imposing a prison sentence that "clearly the choices you made that day were the wrong choices."

Schwartz also sentenced Gentles to one year in the county jail for violating his probation from an earlier felony conviction. The sentence will run concurrently with his state prison term. and a nearly five-year sentence in New Jersey for drunken driving and gun possession.

Gentles was being returned to New Jersey after the sentencing, officials said.

Prosecutor Nabeela McLeod said Louis' family signed off on the plea arrangement.

"They are more concerned about prosecuting the shooter who we have not arrested," McLeod told Schwartz in court.

McLeod said she and the officer had been talking with Louis' family and met with them prior to making the plea offer. Waters said the family is completely on board with the disposition.

No member of Louis' family attended the sentencing. Family members are permitted to give a victim's impact to the judge before sentencing.

Gentles' attorney Jeffrey Schonbrun negotiated the plea agreement. He declined to comment on the deposition after the sentencing.

Gentles' prosecution had been delayed by the police investigation, the court slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his arrest in New Jersey in December 2021. He had crashed his car driving drunk in Montvale.

Gentles was convicted in 2016 of felony third-degree robbery and sentenced to probation.

Ramapo police: Man found shot to death in taxi in 2019.

Ramapo police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the Louis murder investigation and Gentles' plea and sentence.

Police still have an unresolved fatal shooting of a second taxi cab driver in June 2019 in the CVS Plaza strip mall, across Old Nyack Turnpike from Chestnut Ridge Village Hall. Police identified Luiz Guaman-Espinoza, 28, as the taxicab driver found shot in the back seat.

