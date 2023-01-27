Hilldale student jailed on numerous complaints

Jan. 26—A Hilldale student has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon scuffle at Hilldale High School.

According to Muskogee Police reports, Glenden Howard, 18, was arrested on complaints of assault on a police officer, assault and battery on a school employee, assault, and threat to perform a violent act.

Muskogee County/City Detention Facility records show Howard was booked into jail at 4:27 p.m.

According to the police report, Officer Jared Jones arrived at the school shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and found Howard yelling at High School Principal Josh Nixon. Howard then took off running, kicked the fire extinguisher door and attempted to pull the fire alarm.

Jones said he and Nixon pulled Howard away. Howard threatened to kill them, "the entire school and himself."

After being handcuffed, Howard kept trying to hit and kick Nixon and Jones while being escorted to the office, Jones said.

Howard's caretaker arrived, and Howard spit at him and tried to kick and hit him, Jones said. The report said Howard spit at Jones.

Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said Hilldale school resource officers were on site.

"Hilldale Schools will protect our staff and take all legal means necessary to do so," Puckett said.