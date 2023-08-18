Hilldale students begin new school year

Aug. 17—Administrators and teachers welcomed students to a new school year at Hilldale on Thursday.

Hilldale High School Principal Josh Nixon said the start of a new school year always presents problems the first few days.

One of the problems is the new entrance to the office from outside.

"Students will still be entering using the old entrance," he said. "Then once the bell rings, we'll transition them to the new entrance. The old entrances will then be exit only."

Some students were spotted trying to enter the building from the new entrance and Nixon said that was to be expected.

"They think because we have the new entrance, they can come in there," he said. "It will takes us some time to get them back in that routine of coming in the old entrance."

Welcoming students into the high school entrance with Nixon were wrestling coach Daniel Llamas and Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman, who is beginning his first semester as a civics, fiscal responsibility and current events teacher.

Coleman already has found out from one student that fame can be fleeting.

"Come to find out that one student said 'That guy's got the same name as the mayor,'" he said. "Same face too."

He also said he was having some first-day jitters venturing into a new professional experience.

"There's a lot of excitement, some anxiety," Coleman said. "Just happy to greet students on their first day. Getting them going on the right path."

There were also parents who were experiencing first-day anxiety. Amy Stairs was dropping off her daughter Kai, who is beginning her first day in high school.

"She was nervous, she had some nerves being a freshman coming in," she said. "I'm having mixed reviews. I liked her being home but I'm happy to get her back on track."

Daniel Llamas, wrestling coach and Spanish teacher, was playing traffic cop until the first bell rang at 7:55 a.m.

"Guys ... cafeteria, cafeteria until the bell rings," he said to some of the students entering the building. "Hold up ... where you guys going?"