Hillenbrand recognizes Net Impact in giving campaign

Dec. 4—BATESVILLE — In celebration of the holiday season, Hillenbrand has chosen to honor Net Impact, a global non-profit that engages students on critical social and environmental issues.

According to Dittoe Public Relations Manager Ashley Desserich, this honor will take place at the New York Stock Exchange's 100th annual Christmas Tree Lighting as a part of the NYSE Global Giving Campaign.

"Hillenbrand and Net Impact came together in 2023 to create the Circular Plastics Challenge to gather ideas from next generation innovators on how to promote sustainability within the plastics value chain and rethink challenges from creation to collection," Desserich said. "The partnership drew in more than 150 participants from 13 countries from around the world. Additionally, 96% of these contestants reported they were inspired to continue working towards incorporating plastics in the circular economy."

In 2022, Hillenbrand and Net Impact began their partnership through the development of the Circular Plastics Challenge aimed at continuing to innovate and promote sustainability within the plastics value chain. Next generation innovators collaborated to rethink the challenges the plastics value chain faces from creation to collection.

In 2023, more than 150 participants engaged from 13 different countries, resulting in five finalist teams competing for first place. 96% of participants reported that they were inspired to continue working towards incorporating plastics in the circular economy and 92% of participants reported that they learned concrete actions they can take to make positive changes through this program.

Net Impact inspires, equips, and activates emerging leaders to build a more just and sustainable world. With more than 130,000 members in 300+ Chapters at colleges, universities, and local communities worldwide, Net Impact takes on social challenges, protects the environment, develops new concepts and approaches, and leverages the tools of business toward the greater good. In short, Net Impact helps people turn their passions into a lifetime of world-changing action.

"Our collaboration with Net Impact reaffirms our dedication to sustainability and engages the next generation in innovative problem-solving," Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand, said. "Addressing the circularity of plastics is crucial for many of our customers and I am looking forward to seeing what exciting initiatives our relationship with Net Impact will continue to bring."

Hillenbrand and Net Impact are partnering again to develop circular innovations for plastics in the 2024 Circular Plastics Challenge. Students and professionals from all academic backgrounds are encouraged to learn more by downloading the challenge brief on the 2024 Circular Plastics Challenge program page.

For additional information on how to get involved, interested parties may contact Program Manager Hilary Manzo at hmanzo@netimpact.org.