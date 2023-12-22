Hilliard food pantry helps those in need this holiday season

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio food pantry is helping people this holiday season in more ways than one.

For many, the cost of food is putting a strain on budgets, but the Hilliard Food Pantry Plus said this demand isn’t surprising anyone. They expect to help around 1,400 families this month.

What is in high demand is people looking for help keeping their heat, water and electricity on. The pantry is working to help, even as the need surges past last year.

“Something that we’ve noticed recently is that many more people are coming in with emergency shutoff notices for their utilities. And so, you know, this is a critical time it’s getting cold out there,” Hilliard Food Pantry Plus Executive Director Erin West said.

They offer $200 worth of help every calendar year for these bills and negotiate with the utility companies. They also encourage people who need this service to get food as well so the money saved can be put towards future bills.

Last year the pantry set aside $40,000 for this program, this year they already are past $50,000.

“We just want to make sure that they don’t experience any interruption with their utilities,” West said.

Utility help is where they are seeing the most demand, however, the pantry said they are also seeing 200 or more new families come to the pantry each month.

“Sometimes people think it’s people stay on and on and on. And it’s true, there are some people who do but we have just seen that more and more people are needing this service,” West said.

For the people helping out in the pantry, whatever level the demand, it’s all about making sure everyone who comes through their doors is taken care of.

“I feel like I’m sharing a little bit of love no, no, no, that’s not true. I’m sharing a lot of love with these people. They feel warmed and welcomed, when they come in here they’re greeted by people who actually care about them as people,” AARP Employee at Hilliard Food Pantry Plus Sharon Bailey said.

The original location for the pantry burnt down in July, but through the support of many they were up and running very soon after.

There are plans to repair the pantry’s old space. The goal is for construction to start in February with a tentative move-in date of September.

