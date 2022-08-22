Hilliard Headlines: City asking voters for the ‘power of choice’

On Nov. 8, Hilliard voters will be asked to grant the city the authority to establish a communitywide electric aggregation program. This would allow the city to negotiate a bulk rate for electricity from sustainable sources for Hilliard residents, businesses and other consumers of electricity.

There are two main goals for such aggregation:

Promoting the use and creation of electricity produced by clean, sustainable sources; and

Getting the lowest-possible bulk rate we can negotiate for sustainably sourced electricity for residential, business and other electric consumers.

A “Yes” vote will indicate a voter approves of authorizing this option for the city of Hilliard. It does not mean the city will immediately − or necessarily ever − act on this voter-granted authority.

The city would only establish the aggregation program if and when it can negotiate a favorable electric rate for sustainably sourced electricity.

Such a program would not take away anyone’s choice about electric providers. Any resident, business or other electric consumer can choose to opt out of the program at any time and select their own provider. Opting out will be as simple as completing an online form or returning a provided postcard.

Aggregation lets the city negotiate with sustainable electricity providers on behalf of a large number of customers.

If not enough sustainably sourced electricity is geographically available to supply all participating Hilliard consumers, the program will buy renewable energy credits for sustainable energy generated elsewhere in the country. Regardless of a customer’s choice, they will continue to receive the same level of service on the same power lines that they do today.

Electric prices constantly fluctuate, and the economics of green energy production are different than coal and natural gas-based production. So, there is no guarantee how Hilliard’s negotiated bulk rate for sustainable electricity will perform over time compared to the price individual customers will pay on the open market.

If the city can’t negotiate what it considers to be a favorable rate, it is not required to sign the deal.

Why insist on sustainably sourced energy? Because it aligns with the city of Hilliard’s overall efforts to protect our environment, save natural resources, promote healthy lifestyles and ensure future generations will enjoy calling Hilliard a great place to live, learn, play and work!

This program would not be unique. Columbus, Worthington and Grove City have already made the commitment and established green energy aggregation programs.

Why is the city asking for this authority now?

The city can choose when − if ever − to create this aggregation program. Given the current uncertainties of the electricity marketplace, it is likely the city would wait until energy markets stabilize before asking energy providers to offer proposals.

By getting voter approval this November, the city would have the authority to “strike when the iron is hot” and can act to negotiate a great rate when the market looks most favorable to Hilliard.

More details can be found at hilliardohio.gov/aggregation.

Dan Ralley is the assistant city manager of Hilliard and director of the Community Development Department.

