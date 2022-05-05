Hilliard man charged with killing another over debt; Columbus homicide victim identified

Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read
Franklin County Sheriff&#39;s detectives arrest a Hilliard man in connection with one of three Columbus-area homicides in nine hours Sunday, while Columbus police homicide detectives identify a man found shot in a school parking lot.
A Hilliard man has been arrested after Franklin County Sheriff's detectives say he admitted to fatally shooting an acquaintance on Sunday morning in Prairie Township in a dispute over a debt.

A Hilliard man has been arrested after Franklin County Sheriff's detectives say he admitted to fatally shooting an acquaintance on Sunday morning in Prairie Township in a dispute over a debt.

And Columbus police homicide detectives have identified the victim of a Sunday shooting outside a school.

Mario B. Sanchez, 27, of Hilliard, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death Sunday of 30-year-old Roger Bernal, of Columbus' Far West Side, according to court records. Sanchez was arrested Wednesday near the Mall at Tuttle Crossing,

Roger Bernal one of three killed Sunday: Detectives investigating three separate Columbus-area homicides Sunday

Franklin County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rick Minerd said Sanchez and Bernal knew each other and had an ongoing dispute.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Bernal was riding a bike in the area of the 4900 block of Medfield Way in Prairie Township. Sanchez drove by in a 2008 GMC Acadia and called Bernal over to the SUV. When Bernal approached, Sanchez shot him multiple times, according to court records.

Sanchez admitted to shooting Bernal and disposing of evidence in the case, investigators state in court records.

Bernal fled on foot to the area of the 4900 block of Eastham Way, where he collapsed. He died a few hours later at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Minerd said surveillance video from the area helped detectives identify the vehicle involved and witnesses identified Sanchez as being the driver. The victim and the suspect had known each other, he said, and Bernal apparently may have owed Sanchez money.

Sanchez is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Man found slain outside Hamilton STEM Academy identified

Columbus police homicide detectives have identified a man who was found shot Sunday outside a South Linden school.

Keeyon Capers, 27, of the Northeast Side, was found around 1:30 p.m. inside a vehicle outside the Hamilton STEM Academy, located at 2047 Hamilton Ave. Capers had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, detectives said.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that they saw bullet holes in the side of the car.

"They first tried to Narcan the male because they thought it was an (overdose), and then they noticed the bullet holes in his chest," according to Columbus police records.

No suspects have been identified in his death.

