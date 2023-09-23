Hilliard mother and daughter charged after disposing of newborn in trash bag

Hilliard police have arrested a mother and her daughter in the death of a newborn found at a vehicle behind a home Wednesday morning.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Alkelezli Basma Abdul Karim, 36, and Hanan Ahmad Al Jabouli, 19, both of Hilliard, each face a felony charge of abuse of a corpse. Investigators wrote in court documents that Karim placed her newborn son in a plastic trash bag and then instructed her daughter, Al Jabouli, to dispose of him.

Al Jabouli then placed the bag inside a five-gallon bucket and put the bucket in the trunk of a car in their home's backyard, according to the court records.

Officers were first called to the 4000 block of Paxton Drive South just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday for a medical emergency, according to a police statement.

Paramedics from the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to a home and found evidence that someone had recently delivered a baby, according to the statement.

After Norwich officials left, Hilliard police were called and found the child in a vehicle behind the home, where life-saving attempts were made.

The infant was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Karim also was taken to a hospital. In a 911 call, Al Jabouli can be heard requesting assistance for her mother, who she says has had a headache "for a week or so" and is "not waking up."

Al Jabouli is expected in court next month.

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@taijuannichole

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Hilliard other and daughter arrested following death of newborn