Hillicon Valley — Officials raise Russian cyber warnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Klar
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth Warren
    Elizabeth Warren
    American politician

U.S. officials are raising warnings about potential Russian cyberattacks amid the escalating war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and two House Democrats pressed Intuit over “shady business practices,” building off allegations the Federal Trade Commission leveled at the company last month.

This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar, Chris Mills Rodrigo and Ines Kagubare. Subscribe here.

US officials ramp up cyber threat warning

Top U.S. officials are ramping up their warnings about possible Russian cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as the war in Ukraine escalates.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” on CBS, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly discussed the threats they’re seeing and the various ways their respective agencies are preparing for potential Russian cyberattacks.

“We are seeing Russian state actors scanning, probing, looking for opportunities, looking for weaknesses in our systems on critical infrastructure, on businesses,” Monaco told Bill Whitaker of “60 Minutes.”

Easterly, who was also featured in the segment, said her agency is seeing “evolving intelligence” indicating the Russians are planning for possible cyberattacks and critical infrastructure should assume there is going to be a breach and prepare accordingly.

Read more here.

On Tax Day, Democrats press TurboTax

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) sent a letter to Intuit Monday pressing the company on its “shady business practices,” citing “deceptive” advertising for TurboTax’s “free” tax filing.

The Democrats slammed Intuit over “extensive lobbying” and “revolving door hires” to keep “these Free File scams.”

The letter follows a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in March over the program. The FTC alleged the company deceived consumers with “bogus” advertisements for free tax filing.

“This action is both welcome and long overdue,” the Democrats wrote in the letter to Intuit, asking the company to respond to detailed questions on the program by May 2.

The company’s response: Intuit spokesperson Derrick Plummer said in a statement the company is reviewing the letter from congressional Democrats and will respond.

“We are clear and fair with our customers and open and transparent about our advertising practices, and our participation in the Free File program was done in compliance and with the oversight of the IRS,” Plummer added.

Read the letter here.

TESLA STOCKHOLDERS ASK TO SILENCE MUSK

A group of Tesla shareholders are trying to get a judge to order CEO Elon Musk to stop commenting on a case based on 2018 tweets about taking the company private, The Associated Press reported Monday.

In court documents, lawyers for the stockholders say the judge ruled Musks tweet’s about having secured funding to take Tesla private were false, the AP reported.

During an interview last week at the TED 2022 conference, Musk said he had the funding to take Tesla private in 2018.

Read more about the report here.

MUSK’S ‘TENDER’ TWEETS

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk over the weekend tweeted “Love me Tender” after Twitter took major steps to thwart his offer to take the company private, a hint that he now may be considering a tender offer to Twitter shareholders.

Musk’s tweet suggests that he would bypass Twitter’s board of directors, which he rejected to join because of the condition he couldn’t buy more than 14.9 percent of the firm.

What are tender offers? Tender offers are made to shareholders to purchase some or all of their stock, usually publicly and set at a higher price per share than the company’s current stock price, “providing shareholders a greater incentive to sell their shares,” according to financial information website Investopedia.

Read more here.

BITS & PIECES

An op-ed to chew on: Jeff Bezos prepares to challenge Elon Musk for space dominance

Lighter click: King back

Notable links from around the web:

Midterm politicking comes for Biden’s stalled tech nominee (Politico / John Hendel)

Elon Musk wants a free speech utopia. Technologists clap back. (The Washington Post / Elizabeth Dwoskin)

Chromebooks or Handguns? Sensors NYC Mayor Wants to Install on Subway Can Struggle to Tell the Difference (Motherboard / Aaron Gordon)

One last thing: Infowars files for bankruptcy

Infowars, the far-right website created by Alex Jones, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday as the radio host faces a number of lawsuits.

The website filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows companies to continue operating while assembling plans for reorganization. It also pauses some litigation issues.

Jones is the target of a number of defamation lawsuits connected to comments he made regarding the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Read more here.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Technology and Cybersecurity pages for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

VIEW THE FULL EDITION HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine will 'not surrender' to Russia: Ukrainian prime minister

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on "This Week."

  • This gas, not for your car, also in short supply. It fuels Miami crime lab and balloon biz

    World events, including the war in Ukraine, have spurred a shortage of once-plentiful products in the United States, everything from pet food and poultry to microchips, new cars and the gasoline that powers them.

  • Elon Musk says he doesn’t own a house, spends a lot of time in ‘friends’ spare bedrooms’

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview that he doesn’t own a residential property, adding that he spends his much of his time in his friends’ “spare bedrooms” “I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Musk said in a TED talk interview published on Sunday. “If I…

  • Ukraine says Russia begins eastern offensive, missiles kill 7 in Lviv

    Ukraine said on Monday Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country while a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv, the first civilian victims in the western city about 60 km (40 miles) from Poland. Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed another four people in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv, in the northeast, when shells hit a playground near a residential building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had begun the "Battle of Donbas" after senior officials said Moscow had begun a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Have fun AND retire rich — a great tax-refund life hack

    For the 100 million of you who will get a tax refund this year, the former head of retirement solutions at J.P. Morgan has a great and very simple idea. Instead, says Anne Lester, split the difference. Do it with every raise or extra money that comes in.

  • This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

    Laurie and Tim, both 44, sold their home in Oakland to move to Portland, Ore., and ended up bidding $100,000 over the asking price: “That was definitely the biggest check I’ve ever held.”

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • How Donald Trump Gets Away With Paying Less Income Tax Than Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%. While it’s unclear what former president Donald Trump’s income or tax bill was for 2021, we can compare Biden’s 2017 federal tax return with the data The New York Times reported on regarding Trump’s income tax payment in 2017. Biden’s 2017 tax return showed $11,031,309 in a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die?

    If you die owing money on a mortgage, the mortgage remains in force. If you have a co-signer, the co-signer may still be obligated to pay back the loan. A spouse or other family member who inherits a house generally … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Homeownership Becoming A Thing Of The Past? What The Changing Housing Market Could Mean For Investors

    For decades, homeownership has been a quintessential part of the American dream. Owning a home can boost your net worth since homeowners have a net worth 40 times greater than non-homeowners, according to a 2020 Federal Reserve study. But homeownership is a big responsibility and comes with hidden costs like property taxes, HOA fees, insurance and repairs. Additionally, it’s also becoming out of reach for many because of inflation, high demand and recent interest rate hikes. Despite this, new op

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • My Immigrant Parents Left Me an Inheritance, and Their Complicated Relationship with Money

    Financial security wasn’t enough to heal my complicated relationship with funds.

  • Indian fintech can turn into a $1.3 trillion industry by 2025

    India’s digital payment transactions are expected to jump 268% to 217 billion in the financial year ending 2026, from this fiscal’s figure of 59 billion, a new report has projected. The country’s fintech market is likely to expand to $1.30 trillion (nearly 100 lakh crore rupees) by 2025, according to the report by PwC India. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, South Korea, and Thailand, grabbed the largest share of real-time payment transactions, it said.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The semiconductor sector, which is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips that power our favorite electronics, is large and complex. Most investors are familiar with industry darlings like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices, but there's an entire subfield of companies providing critical products and services to the world's top chipmakers.

  • SEC Files Another Extension in Ripple Case Leaving XRP to Tread Water

    For the SEC, it was a painful week. Ongoing since December 2020, the Ripple v SEC has had several twists and turns.