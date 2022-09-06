Hillicon Valley — Presented by Ericsson — Biden admin unveils chip boosting plan

Rebecca Klar
·5 min read

The Biden administration rolled out its plan for how to spend the $50 billion in funding in a bill Congress passed this summer to boost domestic semiconductor production.

We’ll also discuss how companies across critical sectors are coping with a rise in cyberattacks.

This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

💻 Commerce announces how it’ll spend the $50B

The Biden administration on Monday unveiled its plan for bolstering domestic chip production in the U.S. by using the $50 billion in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act passed this summer.

The administration will use the majority of the funding, around $28 billion, to establish domestic production of leading edge logic and memory chips through grants, subsidized loans or loan guarantees, the Department of Commerce said in an announcement.

The administration will use around $10 billion to increase production of current-generation semiconductors and chips.

An additional $11 billion will be invested in research and development in an effort aimed at creating a “dynamic new network of innovation” for the semiconductor industry in the country, the department said.

Read more here.

🔎 Coping with cyberattacks

The rise in cyberattacks this year has forced many companies in critical sectors to make improvements to their cyber defenses in an effort to secure their networks from hacks.

Such companies are increasing their investments in cybersecurity and seeking to hire more cyber professionals — a task proving to be challenging amid a shortage of cyber workers across industries.

The Hill spoke to several security experts and industry leaders in the financial, health care and energy sectors to gauge how those critical industries are seeking to keep their networks secure amid the growing number of cyberattacks.

In the health care sector, which has seen a spike in ransomware this year targeting hospitals and other health care facilities, Christopher Plummer, a senior cybersecurity architect at Dartmouth Health, said having a cybersecurity program is crucial for hospitals, as they hold sensitive information — including patient data.

Read more here.

TROUBLE BREWING FOR TRUTH SOCIAL

A firm that agreed to merge with the parent company of former President Trump’s social media platform Truth Social failed to receive enough support from its shareholders to extend the amount of time it has to close the deal, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that people familiar with the matter said Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) did not receive the necessary support from 65 percent of its shareholders to extend the proposed deal by 12 months.

DWAC said in a court filing last month that the success of the deal will depend on the “reputation and popularity” of Trump, who serves as the chairman of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social.

The filing set a special shareholder meeting on Tuesday to discuss extending the Thursday deadline to complete the merger by one year. DWAC will dissolve if the extension is not approved.

Read more here.

CLOUDFLARE DROPS KIWI FARMS

Web security firm Cloudflare on Saturday dropped services for harassment website Kiwi Farms, citing an “threat to human life” posed by the social media platform’s users.

For the past few weeks, Cloudflare has faced calls from transgender rights activists to shut down the website, which they say gives a platform for users who are harassing, doxxing and threatening the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this week, Matthew Prince, a co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, defended the firm’s decision to continue defending controversial websites.

However, on Sunday, Prince said in a blog post that visitors who navigate onto Kiwi Farms will now see a popup blocking access, with a link to his post.

Prince said the website was hosting “revolting content” that escalated into “potential criminal acts and imminent threats to human life.”

Read more here.

IRELAND FINES META

An Irish regulator has fined Meta, the parent company of Instagram, about
$400 million because the social media platform broke data protection laws, specifically pertaining to children’s privacy on the app, multiple news outlets reported.

According to Politico, which was the first to report the news, the Irish Data Protection Commission penalized Meta with a fine of 405 million euros, just over $400 million, a sum that the regulator confirmed to the news outlet.

The Data Protection Commission didn’t offer further details to Politico or to The New York Times, which also reported the news. But both outlets reported the fine was related to Meta violating the General Data Protection Regulation and how the data of children on the app is handled.

Read more here.

BITS & PIECES

An op-ed to chew on: Who benefits from America’s enormously complex broadband infrastructure plans?

Notable links from around the web:

How China Has Added to Its Influence Over the iPhone (The New York Times / Tripp Mickle)

The tech boomers are showing their age (Protocol / Joe Williams)

Lighter click: Boppin’ away on the Metro

🚀 One more thing: More delays for Artemis

NASA directors said in a press conference on Saturday that they would postpone the launch of the Artemis I rocket until after the current launch period, which ends on Tuesday, after two scrubbed attempts.

“We will not be launching in this launch period. We are not where we wanted to be,” said Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Jim Free.

The delay means that Artemis I will not be launched until at least the next launch period, which will occur in late September. However, the duration of repairs may mean that the rocket cannot be launched until October.

Read more here.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Technology and Cybersecurity pages for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

VIEW FULL VERSION HERE

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Before They Were A-List Celebrities, These 19 Actors Were Houseless At Some Point In Their Lives

    "It was rock bottom. But even in my darkest days I had faith it would turn around."View Entire Post ›

  • Trump-backed Turning Point tour event ‘not approved’ at Williamson County school

    A tour stop organized by a conservative student group with ties to former President Donald Trump will not take place at Nolensville High School.

  • Manchin calls Biden student loan decision ‘excessive’

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday called President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan excessive, arguing there are other ways to help people burdened by student debt. “I just thought that it was excessive. I just respectfully disagree on that,” Manchin told reporters. “I think there’s other ways. When people were calling me from back in…

  • U.S. Commerce aims to seek chips funding proposals by February

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it hopes by February to begin seeking applications for $39 billion in government semiconductor chips subsidies to build new facilities and expand existing U.S. production. Congress in August approved $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit for chip plants, estimated to be worth $24 billion. "We're going to negotiate these deals one-at-a-time," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters, adding they would need companies to prove government funding is absolutely necessary for production.

  • Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes skips President Biden's Laborfest appearance to join union workers in Racine: 'That's where my priorities have been'

    At a Green Bay-area event, U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes explained why he sidestepped an appearance with President Joe Biden on Monday.

  • NotedDC — Washington kicks off general election sprint

    MEMBERS of both parties are running full steam ahead to the November midterms following Labor Day, which marks the unofficial start of the final sprint to the election. Expect to see a lot more campaign ads on TV and even a polling call or two in the coming weeks as Democrats battle to retain their slim…

  • Rudy Gobert on Donovan Mitchell: ‘He’s one of the best young players in his position’

    "I think he has a bright future," Gobert told Eurohoops when asked about the Mitchell trade. "He's one of the best young players in his position. He's going to keep getting better. I think it's a great opportunity for him to just get to a new ...

  • Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott denies that DeSantis or illness forced her resignation

    "Although this seems like a sudden decision, it is a conversation I’ve been having with my family for quite some time," Scott posted to Facebook.

  • Wall Street closes lower as Fed worries persist

    STORY: U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday in a volatile session as traders assessed fresh economic data after the long Labor Day weekend. The Dow fell half a percent. The S&P 500 fell four tenths of a percent, while the Nasdaq finished about three quarters of a percent lower - marking the index's seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since November 2016.A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services industry picked up in August for the second straight month, fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation. Kevin Nicholson is global fixed income chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group."The stock market is trying to figure out whether or not yields rising in the fixed income market is actually saying that growth is going to slow down or whether or not the Fed is going to hike 50 basis points or 75 basis points. So I think right now the stock market is trying to figure all of those questions out even though most people have it baked in that the Fed is going to raise 75 basis points. But with yields rising as fast as they are on the fixed income side, I think that there's a question of whether or not growth is going to slow down more than folks originally thought."Rate-sensitive shares of Amazon.com and Microsoft both fell over 1% as benchmark Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since June. Shares of Apple also lost ground ahead the debut of its new lineup of iPhones at the company's annual keynote event set for Wednesday. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18%, days after the struggling retailer's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York City skyscraper in what was later ruled a suicide. An interim CFO was announced on Tuesday.And shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp tumbled more than 11% after Reuters reported the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for an extension to complete the deal.

  • The U.S. Releases New Plans In the Fight To Bring Chip-Making Back

    Semiconductors are a vital part of almost every technology in use today, from cars to video games to defense missiles.

  • Petty GMS celebrates Southern 500 win but more work to do

    Petty GMS Motorsports looks to build off Erik Jones' Southern 500 win. Two drivers headed in opposite directions. Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell.

  • U.S. bank CEOs say consumers and businesses are still in good shape

    U.S. consumers and businesses are still in good financial shape despite high inflation and concerns about a looming recession, some of the nation's top bankers told a conference in New York on Tuesday. Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp, the nation's second-largest bank, said customers spent 10% more in August from a year earlier, and bank account balances are higher for many than they were pre-pandemic.

  • New Mexico bars commissioner from office for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection

    A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified County Commissioner Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin co-founded the promotional group Cowboys for Trump.

  • White House Repeats Call for New Covid Funding

    Biden administration officials on Tuesday warned again that the federal government lacks funds to respond to another surge in Covid-19, should one occur this fall and winter. The White House has requested billions in new funding to prepare for another surge, but Congress has failed to act on the request, with some lawmakers saying they have provided enough money, which could be repurposed from other programs. Speaking at a press briefing, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha note

  • Biden responds to another heckler at his latest speech: 'Let him go, everybody's entitled to be an idiot'

    During his speech, Biden praised labor unions while showing support for democrats up for election in November.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot

    Joey Logano has replaced Chase Elliott atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

  • Jets QB Zach Wilson’s rehab progressing well, could start Sunday against Ravens

    NEW YORK — After Zach Wilson’s meniscus trim and bone bruise injury last month, it appeared he could miss a few regular-season games. But Jets fans received some encouraging news on Monday about the former No. 2 overall pick. Wilson worked out with the rest of the Jets team during Monday’s practice. With an off day scheduled for Tuesday, the team will assess where Wilson is before announcing ...

  • Florida judge faces criticism following order in Trump case

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is facing sharp criticism following her decision this week to grant a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida property last month. Cannon on Monday authorized an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago as part of a probe into Trump's inappropriate retention of sensitive material from the White House. The order came over the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said a so-called special master was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents.

  • Biden touts legislative record as midterms approach

    President Joe Biden ended the summer on a legislative winning streak, chalking up victories that once appeared out of reach in this polarized capital. Now he wants to make sure voters reward him for that when they cast ballots in November's big congressional elections. In an attempt to cut through it all, the White House is escalating its campaign to promote new laws designed to repair the economy and help consumers on a personal level, boosting crucial computer chip manufacturing, lowering prescription drug prices, expanding clean energy and revamping the country's infrastructure.

  • Jets QB Zach Wilson works out after knee surgery, ‘it’s possible’ he could play vs. Ravens

    "When he's healthy and he feels good, he's going to play football."