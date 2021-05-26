Hillman Capital Exits Nordstrom, Goldman Sachs
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Hillman Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.
Nordstrom
The guru closed the position in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), impacting the portfolio by -5.88%.
The fashion retailer has a market cap of $5.92 billion and an enterprise value of $10.46 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -163.74% return on assets of -7.1% are underperforming 97% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.13.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.
General Electric
The guru's General Electric Co. (GE) position was reduced by 96.68%, impacting the portfolio by -3.06%.
The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion and an enterprise value of $150.11 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -11.09% return on assets of -1.3% are underperforming 87% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.54.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69%.
Goldman Sachs
The firm exited its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS). The trade had an impact of -3.04% on the portfolio.
The investment banking firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion and an enterprise value of $250.67 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.47% is outperforming 76% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.62.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 2.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.65%.
Bank of America
The guru closed the position in Bank of America Corp. (BAC), impacting the portfolio by -2.89%.
The U.S. financial institution has a market cap of $365.31 billion and an enterprise value of $328.60 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.61% and return on assets of 0.79% are underperforming 57% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.22 is below the industry median of 2.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 11.79% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox with 0.92% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48%.
JPMorgan
The firm closed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), impacting the portfolio by -2.61%.
The U.S. financial institution has a market cap of $495.06 billion and an enterprise value of $280 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.31% and return on assets of 1.22% are outperforming 74% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.53.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.22% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.
S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF
The guru exited the position in the S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY), impacting the portfolio by -0.96%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
