    Advertisement

    Hillrom to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

    CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced that it will present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time via webcast and will host virtual one-on-one meetings immediately following.

    Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)
    Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

    The live webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event for a period of 90 days. 

    About Hillrom
    Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices, advanced equipment for the surgical space and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

    CONTACT INFORMATION

    Investor Relations  

    Contact:

    Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
    President, Corporate Development,
    Strategy and Investor Relations

    Contact:

    Lorna Williams, Executive Director,
    Investor Relations and Strategy 

    Phone:

    312-819-9387

    Phone:

    312-233-7799

    Email:

    marykay.ladone@hillrom.com

    Email:

     lorna.williams@hillrom.com


    Media

    Contact:    

    Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

    Phone:   

    312-819-7268                                                                               

    Email:     

    howard.karesh@hillrom.com

     

    Cision
    Cision

    View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-to-present-at-the-3rd-annual-evercore-isi-healthconx-virtual-conference-301175258.html

    SOURCE Hillrom

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.