The Hill's Headlines – May 17, 2023
ADMINISTRATION McCarthy credits Biden with changing ‘scope’ of debt ceiling talks HOUSE Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC SENATE Senate passes repeal of DC policing bill TECHNOLOGY ChatGPT chief warns AI can go ‘quite wrong,’ pledges to work with government CAMPAIGN Florida Democrats win Jacksonville mayor’s race, dealing blow to DeSantis HEALTH CARE North Carolina GOP overrides abortion veto, putting 12-week ban into effect Justice and Crime Haley says NY governor should pardon Daniel Penny in subway case