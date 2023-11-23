Hillsboro burglar sentenced to 41 months in prison after breaking into home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to over three years in prison after breaking into a home over the summer and approaching the bed of a young girl in the residence, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office.

Jesse Holt pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary with the intent to commit sex abuse.

On June 2, officials say Holt smashed a window and broke into a Hillsboro home.

Elderly man dies in July crash, marking record high traffic death toll for Portland

“The homeowners had just put their two young children to bed. One of the victims heard a noise but didn’t realize anything was wrong until she saw the defendant coming up the stairs towards her bedroom. She began screaming as the defendant approached her in her bed, at which point her husband made his presence known and chased the defendant from the home,” officials said. “The victims found the broken window and saw that the defendant prepared his escape by unlocking their back door. He used that door to exit the house and then fled the area. A home surveillance camera captured the defendant ringing the doorbell just before he broke the window.”

Investigators used footage from the home surveillance camera to circulate a photo of Holt to law enforcement. He was recognized by a detective from the Beaverton Police Department and the victims later confirmed that Holt was the one who broke into their home.

Holt was arrested at his mother’s home, where they found the same clothing he used in the burglary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.