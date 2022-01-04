🌱Hillsboro Fire Investigation Underway + Westside Pitch Opens

Good day, people of Beaverton! Ash DeMello here with the latest edition of the Beaverton Daily.

First, today's weather:

Rain and drizzle. High: 42 Low: 38.

Here are the top stories in Beaverton today:

After-school activities are on the chopping block thanks to the Omicron surge. The State of Oregon is urging school districts to cancel extracurricular activities due to the uptick in positive COVID cases recently. Beaverton School District reps say they're in the process of reviewing the new guidance. (KPTV.com) Silicon Valley investment professionals want to help out local businesses. TiE Global's Westside Pitch Competition for Startup Businesses in Washington County is accepting applications starting today! Winners will be eligible for up to $5000 in money for their businesses. Read the details of the competition and guidelines for applying at the Press Release Desk. Do you have opinions about high school basketball? If so, WaFd Bank is giving you a weekly chance to make your voice heard. Click over to vote on who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week. (scorebooklive.com) Lines are lengthy in Beaverton if you're wanting to get a COVID test. Audrey Weil reports that Oregonians are rushing to get tested amid the post-holiday Omicron surge. Read locals' experiences at KPTV.com. Get the latest updates on the downtown Hillsboro Fire from the City of Hillsboro. Officials say an investigation is underway regarding the blaze early Sunday morning that damaged 11 businesses and impacted 18 others. Intermittent power outages are still affecting the area.

Today's Beaverton Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Beaverton:

Story continues

[Online] Library Book Group - Join West Slope Community Library for the first member-led book chat of the year. Register to get the link. (2:00 PM)

It's almost the last night to check out the City of Beaverton's Winter Lights 2021. Mosey on over to Beaverton City Park and The Round to get a glimpse before they're gone. (4:00 PM - 8:00 PM)

PNW Paint Night presents "Frozen Lake" at Deep Space Brewing - Head to 6482 Northeast Jacobson Street (Hillsboro) for a guided painting session alongside some delicious brews. $35.(6:00 PM - 8:00 PM)

One Book, One Beaverton: A History of the Industrial Workers of the World (Wobblies) - Hear from a historian of the American labor movement from the University of Oregon, will illuminate the true history of the IWW in Oregon and Washington at the Beaverton City Library downtown. Registration is required. (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Scary times for chickens on Helvetia Road! TVF&R reports a chicken coop caught fire on Tuesday . The farm's owners believe no chickens were injured. TVF&R reports, "Interviews with the chickens also confirmed they did not form a 'coup.' They are happy chickens." (Twitter)

Beaverton City Library shares exciting news! The Cultural Pass to Adventure is set to return this summer ! (Facebook)

Program Specialist Carol Renaud of Washington County invites Reedville/Aloha/Cooper Mountain neighbors to join CPO 6 at their next virtual community meeting on Thursday, January 6, at 7:00 PM. (Nextdoor)

Neighbors are looking for photos of Bethany Lake or Rock Creek overflowing as part of their efforts to stop gas station development in the area. Visit the Neighbors Against Bethany Lake Gas Station website or click the link for more info. (Nextdoor)

Loving the Beaverton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ash.the.copyartist@gmail.com

You're officially in the loop for today! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Ash DeMello

About me: Check out my profile at the Beaverton Downtown Association's blog or follow me on Instagram (you'll be one of eight!).



This article originally appeared on the Beaverton Patch