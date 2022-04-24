Hillsboro man jailed on murder charge

Apr. 24—A Tennessee man was found stabbed to death in a field in Hillsboro on Thursday morning and a local man is facing a murder charge in the death, according to authorities.

Earl Eugene Bates Jr., 50, of 246 Horton Drive in Hillsboro, is in Lawrence County Jail accused of the stabbing death of Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga, according to court records.

The coroner's report from Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hudson's body was found in a field with a stab wound to the left side of his neck. Norwood listed the time of death as 11 a.m. The body has been sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The Hillsboro Police Department asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to take over the investigation.

Court records show Hudson's body was found Thursday at 212 Horton Drive with multiple stab wounds, and Bates was arrested at 4:47 p.m. that day. Bates was booked into the Lawrence County Jail at 5:08 p.m. and after an initial hearing in district court Friday morning, he was transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Court records show that in 2018 he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a knife, and in 2019 he pleaded guilty to assaulting a jailer.

No bond has been set.

Hillsboro Police Chief Micheal Taylor and ALEA did not return calls seeking comment.

