Hillsboro man jailed on murder charge

Apr. 22—A Tennessee man was found stabbed to death in a field in Hillsboro on Thursday morning and a local man is facing a murder charge in the death, according to authorities.

Earl Eugene Bates Jr., 50, of 246 Horton Drive in Hillsboro, is in Lawrence County Jail accused of the stabbing death of Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga, according to court records.

The coroner's report from Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hudson's body was found in a field with a stab wound to the left side of his neck. Norwood listed the time of death as 11 a.m. The body has been sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The Hillsboro Police Department asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to take over the investigation.

Court records show Hudson's body was found at 212 Horton Drive with multiple stab wounds, and Bates was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Bates was booked into the Lawrence County Jail at 5:08 p.m. and after an initial hearing in district court Friday morning, he has been transported to the Morgan County Jail. Court records show he has a history of assaulting jail staff members.

No bond has been set.

Hillsboro Police Chief Micheal Taylor and ALEA have not returned calls seeking comment.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.