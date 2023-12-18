Hillsboro PD: Officers kill man who took woman hostage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who violated a restraining order, said he was armed and took a woman hostage was shot to death by 2 Hillsboro police officers Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded around 10:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 7900 block of NE Miriam Way, Hillsboro police said in a release. A caller said a man was inside the apartment of a woman who had a restraining order against him.

Officers arrived and confirmed the restraining order was in effect. The man “made statements he was armed,” authorities said, and had the woman as a hostage.

2 killed on Hwy 97; 2 arrested for DUII at scene

Two officers fired their service weapons and killed the man, police said. It’s unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting. The officers were not injured, police said.

The name of the man has not been released, nor have the names of the officers, who are now on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.