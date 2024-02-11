Hillsboro police: 12-year-old boy on bike hit, killed in crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy on a bike died in a crash late Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro, officials said.

The traffic accident occurred at about 4:10 p.m. near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department said. The crash involved a car and a bicyclist. The juvenile bicyclist, who officials later clarified was a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced dead from the collision.

Police said the family of the juvenile was notified, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators and that no arrests were made.

The incident temporarily shut down traffic on a portion of Southeast 10th Avenue.

