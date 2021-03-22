Hillsboro woman charged with possessing drugs

Mar. 22—MOULTON — A Hillsboro woman was charged with felony drug possession after being stopped on a shoplifting charge at the Moulton Walmart on Alabama 157 on Saturday, according to Moulton police.

Amber Lashay Hamilton, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of opium or a derivative and two misdemeanors in the incident.

Moulton Police Officer Casey Baker responded to the shoplifting call and with the assistance of the store's asset protection department discovered Hamilton had the illegal drugs.

According to court records, Hamilton is in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.