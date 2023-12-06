Hillsborough again opens cold weather shelters as chilly temps arrive

A snap of cold weather has prompted Hillsborough County officials to open cold weather shelters on Wednesday night. It’s the second jolt of chilly weather so far this fall to prompt shelter openings.

The program is meant to serve the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, low temperatures in the overnight hours early Thursday morning are expected to plunge into the 40s, though some areas of the northern Tampa Bay area could slip into the 30s. It’s expected to be breezy today and officials noted that wind chill temps could fall below 40 in parts of Hillsborough as well.

“Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources like friends and family as a first option,” a news release from the county states.

All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time. They shelters are:

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center), 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Legacy Church, 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa

New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., — Pet Friendly), 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

All shelters are for adults only. Metropolitan Ministries is offering a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176 before 5 p.m.

Organizations interested in hosting a cold weather shelter this season can contact Julie Watkinson, Community Relations Coordinator, at WatkinsonJ@HCFLGov.net for more information.

Pinellas and Pasco counties had not announced plans to open shelters as of Tuesday mid-morning.

The cold spell is expected to lift as the week progresses. Though the high Wednesday will only be in the mid-60s, Thursday’s high will reach around 70 and overnight lows won’t be quite as cold: Expect the mid-50s with some northern locations dropping into the 40s.

Friday will be warmer still, with a high in the mid-70s. Saturday’s high will climb into the low 80s, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

No rain is expected through the rest of the week, though there is a 10% chance on Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday.