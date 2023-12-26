Hillsborough to announce its top educators soon. Here are the finalists.

Three elementary and two high school teachers are competing for Hillsborough County’s top educator award.

This year’s pool includes a math teacher who provides voluminous parent information in Spanish and English and a second grade teacher who, entering the profession late in her life, embraces a philosophy that allows students to learn from their mistakes. Also among the finalists is a high school teacher who used project-based learning to help a diverse class of science students learn the basics of engineering.

When the winner is announced on Feb. 1, awards also will be given to the Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year and the school district’s Instructional Support Employee of the Year. All three honors will be awarded following a reception at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts that begins at 4:30 p.m.

Here is a look at the five teacher of the year finalists, followed by candidates for the diversity and support employee awards:

Jaime Beulah

Corr Elementary

Beulah is in her fifth year at Corr, where she teaches Access Points, a process that allows students with special needs to better grasp Florida’s education standards.

“I set high expectations for all students and use formal and informal assessments to guide my instruction, ensuring each student’s growth, both academically and personally,” Beulah wrote in a questionnaire required of contest entrants. “Additionally, I acknowledge the impact of trauma by creating a safe and nurturing classroom. I support students through their unique challenges by building trust, understanding triggers, and adapting my teaching approach to meet their individual needs.”

She said she celebrates her students’ accomplishments using videos and photos. “These moments are shared with caretakers, fostering a strong home-school partnership,” she wrote.

Kimberly Feroli

Gaither High

Feroli, in her eighth year at Gaither, teaches reading and is a teacher talent developer.

“The first thing that I do every school year is to get to know my students,” Feroli wrote. “I want to know where they come from, what languages they speak, what are their likes and dislikes, what are their needs and wants, where they are academically, where are they socially and emotionally. Once I have a strong understanding of who I am serving ... I can then deliver the best instruction to meet their individual needs.”

That level of support lasts throughout the school year, according to Feroli.

“I create a caring and respectful climate within my classroom,” she wrote. “Students can pick out supplies, personal hygiene items, snacks, or random things like a lint roller. I have a mirror in my room, and students who are not in my classroom know they can come to check their ‘fit.’ Having a mirror has really been a game changer, and it is such a simple act.”

Milca Lebron

Woodbridge Elementary

Lebron is a math teacher in her fifth year at Woodbridge. She described the work she does to involve parents in the school’s multicultural community.

Curriculum Night, which she helped establish, “allows parents to observe what is expected from the students and how the assessments are that students need to take,” she wrote in the contest questionnaire. “Not only is this done in English but I have translated this in Spanish for all parents so they can also understand how they can assist with the student’s education. Sample problems are given to parents in English and Spanish.”

Lebron wrote that she does the same when preparing materials for Math Night, where “teachers create activities that students and parents can do at home to assist in practicing the standards asked by their child’s grade level.”

Clayton Nylund

Blake High

Nylund has worked for 13 years at Blake, where he is head of the science department.

He introduced a course in 2019 called Principles of Technology, or PTech. “My goal was to provide all students with the opportunity to learn the foundations of physics and engineering,” he wrote. “To achieve this, I knew that I had to reimagine what a science classroom could look like in order to accommodate any student, from any background, performing at any level.”

That meant it had to be “rigorous enough for the high-flyers in the class,” Nylund wrote. “This led to me establishing PTech as a project-based course. Students would no longer demonstrate their mastery by assessments alone, but instead would research, design, build, test, and compete with their projects — just like real engineers in the marketplace. They would build pinewood derby cars, catapults, rockets, bridges, and mousetrap cars, just to name a few. They would even learn about circuits, coding, programming, and robotics.”

Barbara Zimmer

Bay Crest Elementary

Zimmer, a second grade teacher, has spent 19 years at Bay Crest.

“When I was in high school, I wanted to be a teacher,” she wrote in her questionnaire. “However, believing I was not smart enough, I did not think that was possible and I dropped out of college. Twenty-six years later, through diligence and others encouraging me, I was able to achieve my goal. Allowing myself the opportunity to have a safe learning space to grow and make mistakes has given me the ability to allow students that same opportunity.”

Zimmer describes her classroom as organized chaos.

“Knowing that not all students learn at the same pace or in the same way has made it possible to meet students where they are and find ways to ensure that each student makes gains,” she wrote.

Finalists for diversity, support awards

The finalists for the Ida S. Baker diversity award are Suzy Tkacik, a media specialist at Pride Elementary; Cheryl Flohr, an exceptional education teacher for hospital and homebound students; Ilfaut Joseph, a community resource teacher at Jennings Middle School; and Angela Roberts, a counselor at Farnell Middle.

For support employee of the year, the finalists are Billie Jo Nelson, a community school officer at Collins PK-8; Joshua Fuentes, the head custodian at Sumner High; Bridget Wells, an exceptional student education paraprofessional at Robinson Elementary; and Maria Ortiz, a secretary at Temple Terrace Elementary.

