Hillsborough appoints new principals at 15 schools

Marlene Sokol, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

These 15 principal appointments were approved at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting:

  • Valerie Newton, Blake High School, from the principal’s job at Burnett Middle. Newton, 52, joined the school district in 2001.

  • Kevin Gordon, Hillsborough High, formerly an assistant principal at Meadowlawn Middle in St. Petersburg.

  • Kimi Hellenberg, Plant High, promoted from Plant assistant principal. Hellenberg, 56, joined the district in 1998.

  • Stacy Schlarbaum, Dowdell Middle, from assistant principal at Burnett Middle. Schlarbaum, 49, joined the district in 2006.

  • Frank Diaz, Liberty Middle, from principal at Webb Middle. Diaz, 52, joined the district in 1997.

  • Rebecca Black, Colson Elementary, promoted from assistant principal.

  • Eleise Medina, Ippolito Elementary, formerly a principal in the Joliet Public Schools.

  • Jeffrey Cooley, Kenly Elementary, from assistant principal at James Elementary. Cooley, 42, joined the district in 2007.

  • Kevin Moon, Lanier Elementary, from assistant principal at Mendenhall Elementary. Moon, 41, joined the district in 2007.

  • Amber Cronin, Lithia Springs Elementary, from Principal at Pizzo K-8. Cronin joined the district in 2002.

  • Deena Ham, McDonald Elementary, from assistant principal at Jackson Elementary. Ham, 51, joined the district in 2007.

  • Angela Gluth, Tampa Palms Elementary, from assistant principal at Heritage Elementary. Gluth joined the district in 2000.

  • Ashley Cochol, Temple Terrace Elementary, from assistant principal at Oak Park Elementary. Cochol, 35, joined the district in 2008.

  • Alexa Trafficante, Westchase Elementary, from assistant principal at Canella Elementary. Trafficante, 32, joined the district in 2012.

  • Kelly Simmons, Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center, from assistant principal at Newsome High. Simmons, 48, joined the district in 2013.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories