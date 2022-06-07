Hillsborough appoints new principals at 15 schools
These 15 principal appointments were approved at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting:
Valerie Newton, Blake High School, from the principal’s job at Burnett Middle. Newton, 52, joined the school district in 2001.
Kevin Gordon, Hillsborough High, formerly an assistant principal at Meadowlawn Middle in St. Petersburg.
Kimi Hellenberg, Plant High, promoted from Plant assistant principal. Hellenberg, 56, joined the district in 1998.
Stacy Schlarbaum, Dowdell Middle, from assistant principal at Burnett Middle. Schlarbaum, 49, joined the district in 2006.
Frank Diaz, Liberty Middle, from principal at Webb Middle. Diaz, 52, joined the district in 1997.
Rebecca Black, Colson Elementary, promoted from assistant principal.
Eleise Medina, Ippolito Elementary, formerly a principal in the Joliet Public Schools.
Jeffrey Cooley, Kenly Elementary, from assistant principal at James Elementary. Cooley, 42, joined the district in 2007.
Kevin Moon, Lanier Elementary, from assistant principal at Mendenhall Elementary. Moon, 41, joined the district in 2007.
Amber Cronin, Lithia Springs Elementary, from Principal at Pizzo K-8. Cronin joined the district in 2002.
Deena Ham, McDonald Elementary, from assistant principal at Jackson Elementary. Ham, 51, joined the district in 2007.
Angela Gluth, Tampa Palms Elementary, from assistant principal at Heritage Elementary. Gluth joined the district in 2000.
Ashley Cochol, Temple Terrace Elementary, from assistant principal at Oak Park Elementary. Cochol, 35, joined the district in 2008.
Alexa Trafficante, Westchase Elementary, from assistant principal at Canella Elementary. Trafficante, 32, joined the district in 2012.
Kelly Simmons, Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center, from assistant principal at Newsome High. Simmons, 48, joined the district in 2013.